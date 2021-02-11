TEXAS WINTER NIGHTS Cancels Weekend Two Due To Weather

Despite best efforts, Texas Winter Nights Drive-In Series must unfortunately cancel the entire second weekend of performances at Carson Creek Ranch, February 11-14, due to the incoming inclement weather in Austin, TX.

Refunds will be available to all ticket-buyers, who can learn more at the website and also by emailing info@pervadereg.com

For more information and to stay in the loop on future announcements, check out the Facebook page or visit www.texasewinternights.com.