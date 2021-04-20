Stephanie Acosta GOOD DAY GOD DAMN (AN EXHIBITION) Announced at The Chocolate Factory Theater

The Chocolate Factory Theater has announced the world premiere of Good Day God Damn, a new durational installation by interdisciplinary artist Stephanie Acosta.

Originally scheduled to premiere as an ensemble performance at The Chocolate Factory in March 2020, Good Day God Damn returns as a durational installation which considers multi-crisis chaos, the mundane nature of the apocalypse, and the simultaneous impossibility, myth, and violence of the American landscape - transmuting an unseen performance through the emotional landscape of 2020 in order to create a new work infused with the archive of its past experiments. For the installation Good Day God Damn,

Acosta draws from a range of aesthetic and tonal references such as theater backdrops, municipal buildings, American cinematic thrillers, cosmic near-futurism, and slow disaster. In the Chocolate Factory Theater's new unrenovated industrial space, Acosta builds a site-specific landscape comprised of paintings that hold spatial and written echoes of performance scores and absurdist micro-plays, a sound world of cosmic opera tones, and moving-image elements that warp scale and our place within it. This environment places a viewer within Acosta's performance-world, allowing one to receive direct transmission of the work's sensorial elements.

By collapsing the temporal conventions of moving through an installation, attending an evening-length performance, and the durational nature of witnessing a landscape, Acosta attends to larger questions about the impossibility of comprehending the scale and scope of the apocalypse in all its permutations. Good Day God Damn is a connected series of works that manifest in multiple formats.

Aspects of Good Day God Damn and its research were cultivated in collaboration with a team of artists including its core performance ensemble Leslie Cuyjet, Miriam Gabriel, Angie Pittman, and Jessie Young, leading up to a planned premiere performance at The Chocolate Factory Theater in March 2020 which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.