Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stephanie Acosta GOOD DAY GOD DAMN (AN EXHIBITION) Announced at The Chocolate Factory Theater

Acosta draws from a range of references such as theater backdrops, municipal buildings, American cinematic thrillers, and cosmic near-futurism.

Apr. 20, 2021  

Stephanie Acosta GOOD DAY GOD DAMN (AN EXHIBITION) Announced at The Chocolate Factory Theater

The Chocolate Factory Theater has announced the world premiere of Good Day God Damn, a new durational installation by interdisciplinary artist Stephanie Acosta.

Originally scheduled to premiere as an ensemble performance at The Chocolate Factory in March 2020, Good Day God Damn returns as a durational installation which considers multi-crisis chaos, the mundane nature of the apocalypse, and the simultaneous impossibility, myth, and violence of the American landscape - transmuting an unseen performance through the emotional landscape of 2020 in order to create a new work infused with the archive of its past experiments. For the installation Good Day God Damn,

Acosta draws from a range of aesthetic and tonal references such as theater backdrops, municipal buildings, American cinematic thrillers, cosmic near-futurism, and slow disaster. In the Chocolate Factory Theater's new unrenovated industrial space, Acosta builds a site-specific landscape comprised of paintings that hold spatial and written echoes of performance scores and absurdist micro-plays, a sound world of cosmic opera tones, and moving-image elements that warp scale and our place within it. This environment places a viewer within Acosta's performance-world, allowing one to receive direct transmission of the work's sensorial elements.

By collapsing the temporal conventions of moving through an installation, attending an evening-length performance, and the durational nature of witnessing a landscape, Acosta attends to larger questions about the impossibility of comprehending the scale and scope of the apocalypse in all its permutations. Good Day God Damn is a connected series of works that manifest in multiple formats.

Aspects of Good Day God Damn and its research were cultivated in collaboration with a team of artists including its core performance ensemble Leslie Cuyjet, Miriam Gabriel, Angie Pittman, and Jessie Young, leading up to a planned premiere performance at The Chocolate Factory Theater in March 2020 which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Austin Stories
Get Austin News

BWW Review: THE SPIN at Street Corner Arts Photo

BWW Review: THE SPIN at Street Corner Arts

A PORTRAIT OF MY MOTHER By Carlo Lorenzo Garcia Begins Streaming in May Photo

A PORTRAIT OF MY MOTHER By Carlo Lorenzo Garcia Begins Streaming in May

FOTO//HOUSE Announces Industry Nights Photo

FOTO//HOUSE Announces 'Industry Nights'

Local Shows
Bernadette Nason’s Confessions of an English Danger Girl
Austin Playhouse (4/23 - 5/1)
Pollyanna Theatre presents The Grouchy Gardener in Austin Pollyanna Theatre presents The Grouchy Gardener
Pollyanna Theatre (4/3 - 5/1)
The Speaker Speaks by Clay Nichols in Austin The Speaker Speaks by Clay Nichols
Jarrott Productions (3/4 - 8/31) VIDEOS
TWELFTH NIGHT
Mary Moody Northen Theatre (4/15 - 4/25)
Rosita y Conchita in Austin Rosita y Conchita
Austin Scottish Rite Theater (10/20 - 6/1)
VIEW ALL  ADD A SHOW  

More Hot Stories For You

  • Ballydehob Jazz Festival Returns May Bank Holiday Weekend
  • The Everyman Announce Additions To Their Spring/Summer 2021 Programme
  • CITY Will Be Presented Online By Everyman Cork
  • Corcadorca Announces New Company Manager