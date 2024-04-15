Spotlight: ROMEO Y JULIET at Texas Theatre and Dance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



FOR NEVER WAS A STORY OF MORE WOE, QUE ESTE CUENTO DE JULIET Y SU ROMEO.

A bilingual adaptation of one of Shakespeare’s most cherished works, Romeo y Juliet recounts the tale of two star-crossed lovers, daughters from the feuding houses of Capulet and Montague, reimagined in Alta, California in the 1840’s prior to the annexation of California to the United States. Set in the limbo between Mexican rule and new statehood, this retelling shifts between English and Spanish, bringing new life to a well-loved tale of love, bloodshed, family and fate.

“The adaptation by Karen Zacarías magically weaves Spanish into Shakespeare’s dialogue, forging a new poetry with the lyrical Spanish rhythms...Don’t miss it” – Theatrius Romeo y Juliet contains mature language, depictions of suicide and moments of violence using stage effects.

Romeo y Juliet contiene lenguaje adulto y representaciones dramaticas de suicidio y violencia. Approximate runtime is 2 hours and 30 minutes with one intermission.