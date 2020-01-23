Spectrum Theatre Company Presents LIVING THE LEGACY: A TRIBUTE TO DR. BILLY HARDEN

Spectrum Theatre Company, Austin's leading African-American theatre company, is proud to present "Living the Legacy: A Tribute to Dr. Billy Harden," at the Vortex Repertory Theatre, 2307 Manor Road. Performance dates and times are Saturday, February 8 and Saturday, February 15 at 3:00 p.m. Parking is free but limited! Advance reservations are not required. A $10 suggested donation may be made at the door.

Dr. Billy Harden was the co-founder and executive director of Spectrum Theatre Company from the time of its founding in 2013 until his untimely death in 2018. Spectrum is proud to pay tribute to Dr. Harden and his many contributions to, and achievements in, the Austin theatre community. The program will feature scenes and music from shows that Dr. Harden produced or directed during his Spectrum tenure. Judy Arnold is the featured soloist, accompanied by the Spectrum Singers, and Mattie Robinson is the music director.

"Living the Legacy" is funded in part by the Cultural Arts Division, Economic Development Department of the City of Austin.





