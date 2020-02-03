Rita Anderson's GLIDERS Opens This Weekend at Different Stages

Different Stages continues its 2019 - 2020 season with the premier of Rita Anderson's Gliders. In the summer of 1969, three generations of seemingly ordinary women begin to uncover secrets about themselves even as the extraordinary events of the Apollo 11 mission unfold overhead.

With space flight on their minds, five women struggle to break free of the expectations and obstacles that confront them on earth. It will take every ounce of courage they have to bust through the atmosphere that contains them. Gliders is a magical exploration of what it feels like to be lost in space in a changing world as the cast "glides" into and out of reality--and the present. "(S)he who does not know history is condemned to repeat it."

Directed by Karen Jambon (Great Expectations) Gliders features Melissa Vogt (Quills, director Different Stages production of Dracula), Frances Bello (Great Expectations), Kate Meehan (Seven, La Fenice Austin), Andrea Smith (Mrs. Bob Cratchit's Wild Christmas Binge, Storm Still) and Ashleigh Pedersen (Silent Sky, Gaslight-Baker Theatre) and Darrren Scharf (Noises Off, City Theatre).

For more information visit www.differentstagestheatre.org





