Review: LEND ME A SOPRANO at The Wimberley Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From April 25 to May 18, The Wimberley Playhouse proudly presents LEND ME A SOPRANO, Ken Ludwig’s side-splitting comedy adapted from his beloved hit Lend Me a Tenor. Set in 1934, the story is set in a hotel room while the Cleveland Grand Opera Company waits in anticipation of a one-night-only performance by world-famous soprano Elena Firenzi, starring as Carmen. When the diva arrives fashionably late, her fiery husband erupts in a jealous rage, setting off a chain reaction of chaos. What follows is a whirlwind of slamming doors, mistaken identities, and oversized egos—but as always, the show must go on!

Director Whitney Marlett has done a remarkable job assembling a talented and irresistibly fun cast for this production. Her vision shines through in every scene, with each actor clearly guided to embrace the play’s fast-paced humor and over-the-top characters. Marlett’s direction keeps the energy high and the timing sharp, allowing the cast’s chemistry and comedic instincts to flourish. The result is a cohesive, laugh-out-loud ensemble performance that reflects both strong leadership and a deep understanding of farcical comedy.

Jade Kelly brings a balanced performance to the role of Jo, the shy, love-stricken soprano. With a compelling mix of quiet hesitation and moments of self-assertion, Kelly skillfully captures Jo’s emotional complexity, shifting seamlessly through a range of feelings. Beneath the character’s modest demeanor lies a standout vocal talent—and Kelly delivers. Her soprano voice shines with precise pitch, clear tone, and impeccable diction. Singing a cappella, she enchants with every note, her voice floating effortlessly and leaving a lasting emotional impression.

Sherri Small as Mrs. Wylie and Noah Tarnow as her son Jerry make for a fabulous comedic duo—a delightfully bumbling yet determined pair. Small commands the stage with a larger-than-life presence, portraying Mrs. Wylie as a woman constantly teetering between desperation, confusion, and astonishment. Tarnow complements her perfectly, bringing Jerry to life with over-the-top romanticism and dramatic flair. His exaggerated gestures and earnest delivery help us understand the character’s wide-eyed enthusiasm and misplaced confidence, adding depth and hilarity to their scenes together.

Elisabeth Anne Steigelman is top-notch as Elena Firenzi, delivering an exaggeratedly dramatic performance that veers delightfully between near-lunacy and rare, tender moments. She fully embraces the larger-than-life diva persona, commanding the stage with flair and impeccable comedic timing.

With precise comedic timing and a sharp grasp of character, Melinda Ellsior absolutely shines as Beverly the Bellhop. From the moment she steps on stage, Ellsior commands attention with a vibrant energy that never wanes. She brings Beverly to life with a perfect mix of physical comedy, expressive reactions, and razor-sharp delivery, making even the smallest moments feel electric. Whether she’s darting across the stage, delivering a clever one-liner, or reacting with exaggerated confusion or glee, Ellsior ensures that the audience is laughing—and watching—every second she’s in view. Her performance is a true standout, injecting the show with a jolt of fast-paced humor and irresistible charm.

Completing the cast are Clint Herzik as Pasquale Firenzi, bringing flair and fiery passion to the role of Elena’s jealous husband; Parker Dial as the amorous Dutch tenor Leo, whose flirtatious antics add to the chaos; and Karin Cunningham as Julia Leverette, the slightly nosy, detail-obsessed manager who’s always eager to take control. Each actor adds their own spark to the production, rounding out the ensemble with strong comedic presence and personality.

The set design serves the production beautifully, transforming the stage into a bustling hotel suite complete with multiple doors that the actors use to great comedic effect as the action unfolds. Casey Prowell’s sound design is equally impressive, featuring clever, iconic touches that add delightful surprises throughout the show. True to The Wimberley Playhouse’s high standards, every production element—from lighting and set construction to stage management—is executed with precision and professionalism, contributing to a polished and thoroughly enjoyable theatrical experience.

LEND ME A SOPRANO is a laugh-filled, gut-busting night of joy and absurdity. It whisks you away from the worries of the world and delivers a delightful escape—one that will leave you laughing long after the curtain falls. I highly recommend this show to all theater lovers looking for a night of laughter and high-energy fun. Just a heads-up: there are a few moments of light sexual humor that may not be suitable for younger audiences.

LEND ME A SOPRANO

Play by Ken Ludwig

Theater Company: The Wimberley Players

Venue: Wimberley Playhouse, 450 Old Kyle Road, Wimberley, Tx 78676

April 25-May 18, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Running Time: 2 hours, 15 minutes, One 15-minute intermission

Reader Reviews

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby