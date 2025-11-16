Review: OTHER DESERT CITIES at City Theatre Austin

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From October 17-26, City Theatre Austin presents Jon Robin Baitz’s OTHER DESERT CITIES from November 7-23 as part of their 20th season. OTHER DESERT CITIES is a polished family drama filled with emotional landmines. Set in Palm Springs, the play centers around the Wyeth family, former Hollywood elites turned political insiders, who reunite for Christmas. Beneath the holiday decor and desert sunshine simmers a storm of resentment and grief. When daughter Brooke reveals she’s written a memoir about a family tragedy, old wounds rip open and long-buried secrets threaten to dismantle the family’s carefully curated image. It’s a layered, talk-heavy piece that demands emotional precision and pacing to keep its spark alive.

Tracy Arnold, Director, has assembled a capable and committed cast for this production. Arnold’s direction highlights the play’s intellectual and emotional core, allowing the sharp dialogue and complex family dynamics to take center stage. While the pacing remains intentionally measured and conversational, true to Baitz’s writing, the focus on nuance over spectacle gives the show a quiet authenticity. A bit more physical movement could further heighten the tension, but the restrained approach keeps the attention squarely on the relationships that drive the story.

Maureen Klein Slabaugh as Polly Wyeth leans confidently into the sharper edges of her character, capturing Polly’s biting wit and polished control with precision. Beneath her presence, Slabaugh hints at the deep affection and fear driving Polly’s every decision, giving the performance plenty of bite. Tim Blackwood brings warmth, steadiness, and compassion to Lyman Wyeth, portraying a man caught between loyalty to family and personal conviction. His grounded performance balances the household’s emotional turbulence with quiet strength.

Ashley Hufford delivers the role of Brooke Wyeth, bringing sincerity and vulnerability to the role. Her interpretation captures Brooke’s fragile balance between anger and longing for reconciliation. There’s an honesty in Hufford’s approach that makes Brooke’s emotional journey relatable and affecting. Anne Hulsman’s Silda Grauman is a breath of fresh air against the rigid characters of the family; witty, colorful, and full of life. While the role serves primarily as comic relief, Hulsman brings it nuance and personality.

Payton Trahan as Trip Wyeth offers one of the standout performances of the evening. Trahan’s versatility shines as he effortlessly moves from humor to grounded reflection, laced with profanity and care. Trahan embodies Trip’s many roles, from the laid-back Californian, the observant brother, and the unexpected voice of reason easily, and his natural energy and timing give the production a welcome spark.

Andy Berkovsky and Gene Berry’s set design and construction, complemented by Eureka Theatrical and Show Cast’s set and prop decorations and the artwork by Cassandra Defreitas and Catie Hinshaw, create a believably upper-class Palm Springs living space. The decor feels tasteful and authentic, helping to establish the Wyeths’ polished world. Some appreciated details are the photos in a bookcase that help visually tell the story of the family’s past and the ever-present bar cart, which the family uses as they navigate their various emotional journeys through the dialogue. Molli Kirby’s costume design is spot-on, using clothing to reveal character personalities and generational contrasts with subtle precision. Lighting design by Payton Trahan and sound design by J. Kevin Smith both serve the production well, supporting the emotional tone without distraction.

Overall, OTHER DESERT CITIES at City Theatre Austin delivers a thoughtful if somewhat subdued interpretation of Baitz’s family drama. The production captures the surface tension and emotional repression of the Wyeths’ world.

OTHER DESERT CITIES

By John Robert Baitz

Theater Company: City Theatre Austin

Venue: Genesis Creative Collective, 1507 Wilshire Blvd. Austin 78722

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m.; Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

Running Time: 2 hours, one 15-minute intermission intermission

Tickets: $22.13-$37.89

