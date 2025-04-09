RUMORS Comes to City Theatre Austin

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



City Theatre Austin has announced the May performance of Neil Simon's wildly hilarious comedy Rumors. Guest director Jim Lindsay leads the production playing May 2 – 18.

Can you keep a secret?!? Neil Simon's witty dialogue, vibrant characters, timely themes, and laugh-out-loud one-liners have made him one of the most produced playwrights of the twentieth century and beyond, and a true legend of American stage comedy.

Come join his crazy cast of characters at the townhouse of the New York City deputy mayor and his wife to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary. The only catch is that the host has shot himself in the head (it’s only a flesh wound) and his wife is missing! Their friends attempt to cover up the situation, but the cover-up gets crazier and harder to sustain as more guests arrive and no one remembers who has told what to whom. Audiences will be delighted by the hilarity as Simon excels in presenting the frustrations and fun of life and friends with delicious humor.

“Broadway has something to cheer about again.” – New York Post

The movies and television might consider Neil Simon a patron saint as well. He has had more plays adapted to film than any other playwright. Throughout the 1960s and 70s, he would turn out hit after hit for the stage and screen – The Odd Couple, Sweet Charity, Barefoot in the Park, The Goodbye Girl, Plaza Suite, The Prisoner of Second Avenue – all establishing his place in the entertainment industry. He has been showered with more Academy and Tony nominations than any other writer, and he is the only playwright to have four Broadway productions running simultaneously. Now, not only getting the laughs, but he is also still getting the awards, winning four Tony Awards, two Emmys, a Screen Writers Guild Award, and a Pulitzer Prize.

He has written over thirty plays and holds the record for the greatest number of hits in the American theater. Perhaps his true success, however, is in his unique way of exposing something real in the American spirit. Neil Simon for almost 60 years invigorated the stage with the ability to create humor from the lives of everyday people. From the beginning, he shows us – between, in, and around the funny lines – the identity we have with all of his touching stories and unforgettable characters. Of Simon, actor Jack Lemmon said, “Neil has the ability to write characters — that we’re supposed to root for — that are absolutely flawed. They have foibles. They have faults. But they are human beings.” Simon died in 2018 at the age of 91.

Jim Lindsay directs Rumors for City Theatre where he has directed It’s Only a Play, Nunsense, Ruthless, and the smash musical Pageant! The production features the cast of Julien Hemmendinger, Samantha Watson, Carol Cain, Ross Millsap, DJ Delvecchio, Cait Russ, Darwin Ragsdale, Michelina Haralson, Michelle Malia, and Brandy Davis. Celebrating its 19th Season, City Theatre is an Austin-based, not-for-profit arts organization and is sponsored in part by the Austin Creative Alliance and the Cultural Arts Division of the City of Austin. Founded in 2006, the company has been recognized by the Austin Critics Table Awards, the B. Iden Payne Awards, the Central Texas Excellence in Theatre Awards, BroadwayWorld Austin, Central Texas Live Theatre, and has twice been voted “Best Theatre Company” by Austin American-Statesman’s Austin 360. CTC is dedicated to providing a quality, reputable, and diverse public theatre and Stage Entertainment experience that is accessible to all artists and the entire Austin community. CTC continues to offer its student and group discount ticket program for any show. Put a little theatre in your life!

