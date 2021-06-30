Pollyanna Theatre Company Announces Summer Camp Production MISS PUMPELHOUSE IS MISSING!

Pollyanna Theatre Company has announced its upcoming summer camp production of Miss Pumpelhouse is Missing!

Miss Pumpelhouse is everyone's favorite teacher, but on the day of the big class party, she suddenly goes missing! Luckily, her smart students are on the case. Creating their own scenes through mad libs, each child will act out a part in this fun, interactive mystery. The crazier the suggestions, the better! ​

Great for summer camps and day camps!

Maximum of 25 campers per show.

If you have fewer than 15 campers, click here to save by choosing individual tickets to the July 2 shows.

Recommended for ages 6-9 or 1st-3rd grades.

Presented live on Zoom - 45 Minutes

Learn more at https://www.pollytheatre.org/.