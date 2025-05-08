Plano Symphony Orchestra Celebrates Women Composers With An Intimate String Orchestra Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Plano Symphony Orchestra will present a Women Composers Series Chamber Concert on Friday, May 16 at 7 PM at the Christ United Methodist Church. Through a collaboration between the PSO Education and Music departments, the series, now in it’s second year, features pieces from contemporary and historic female composers to celebrate the symphonic and chamber music contributions of women in classical music. Tickets are $27 for general admission and $15 for students and can be purchased through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office.

“I'm excited to introduce our audience to the works of both living and historical female composers,” commented Dr. Jennifer Wheeler, Director of Education and Outreach for the PSO. “Women currently account for only about 5% of the classical repertoire performed by orchestras each year, so providing the opportunity to experience music they might not otherwise encounter is truly rewarding.”

The evening of captivating and diverse works by groundbreaking women composers, will be performed by a string orchestra under the direction of Alexandra Kovatch. The concert highlights the musical brilliance of composers who have shaped the landscape of classical music, each bringing their unique voice and vision.

The program will feature:

Caroline Shaw: Entr’acte for String Orchestra – A dynamic and evocative piece by the Pulitzer Prize-winning composer.

Teresa Carreño: Serenade for String Orchestra – A charming and lyrical work that showcases the expressive beauty of the string ensemble.

Jennifer Higdon: Dance Card – A vibrant and rhythmically infectious composition by the Grammy Award-winning composer.

Katy Abbott: Glacial Thunder – A powerful and atmospheric piece, exploring contrasts of sound and energy.

