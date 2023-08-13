Photos: First Look at HEAD OVER HEELS at ZACH Theatre

The production will play through September 10, 2023.

By: Aug. 13, 2023

Production photos have been released for the Austin premiere of Head Over Heels with band musical direction by Rock-N-Roll Hall of Famer and Go-Go bassist Kathy Valentine. 

Check out the photos below!

Head Over Heels will play through September 10, 2023 under the direction of Dave Steakley with musical direction by Allen Robertson at The Topfer at ZACH with a ZACH360 immersive experience.

This laugh-out-loud love story about the outrageous escapades of a royal family is set to the music of the iconic 1980’s all-female rock band The Go-Go’s in a ZACH360 immersive dance party experience, including the hit songs, “We Got the Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Vacation,” and Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven is a Place on Earth” and “Mad About You.”

The Austin premiere of Head Over Heels has musical direction of the band by Rock-N-Roll Hall of Famer and Go-Go bassist Kathy Valentine. Written by Jeff Whitty and James Magruder with music and lyrics by 2021 Rock-N-Roll Hall of Fame inductees, The Go-Go's.

Casting for Head Over Heels includes Colin Trudell as Musidorias, Stephanie Jones as Pamela, Mariel Ardila as Philoclea, Ryan Everett Wood as Basilius, Jill Blackwood as Gyencia, Tyler Jones as Dametas, Hannah Lauren Wilson as Mopsa, Cecil Washington, Jr. as Pythio, and Misha Brown and Jade Kelly as Understudies.

The all-female band includes legendary female musicians Eve Monsees on guitar, Emily Gimble on piano, Kristy McInnis on drums, with Kathy Valentine on bass. 

Photo Credit: Suzanne Cordeiro

Stephanie Jones, Colin Trudell, Ryan Everett Wood, Jill Blackwood, Cecil Washington Jr, Tyler Jones

Jill Blackwood, Ryan Everett Wood, Stephanie Jones, Hannah Lauren Wilson, Mariel Ardilla, Tyler Jones

Eve Monsees, Kathy Valentine

Stephanie Jones and Company

Eve Monsees, Kathy Valentine, Colin Trudell, Hannah Lauren Wilson, Cecil Washington Jr

Colin Trudell, Hannah Lauren Wilson

Jill Blackwood, Ryan Everett Wood

Ryan Everett Wood, Tyler Jones

Mariel Ardilla

Cast of Head Over Heels

Colin Trudell, Stephanie Jones, Jill Blackwood, Mariel Ardilla

Mariel Ardilla, Colin Trudell

Jill Blackwood

Ryan Everett Wood, Jill Blackwood

Jill Blackwood, Ryan Everett Wood, Cecil Washington Jr

Jill Blackwood, Tyler Jones, Mariel Ardilla, Stephanie Jones, Hannah Lauren Wilson, Cecil Washington Jr

Cecil Washington Jr and Cast

Company of Head Over Heels

Company of Head Over Heels

Jill Blackwood, Stephanie Jones, Hannah Lauren Wilson

Cecil Washington Jr, Colin Trudell

Cast of Head Over Heels

Cecil Washington Jr

Colin Trudell, Stephanie Jones, Mariel Ardilla




