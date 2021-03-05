Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

McCallum High School Presents CLUE ON STAGE

The performance will take place outside in the school's new open-air theatre.

Mar. 5, 2021  
McCallum Fine Arts Academy & MacTheatre present Clue On Stage, outside in the school's new open-air theatre. Performances run April 22-May 2.

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu.

When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by the Wadsworth - the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out...WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

The show runs 1 hour 45 minutes with 15-minute intermission

Director: Joshua Denning
Adaptation: Jonathan Lynn

Learn more at https://mccallumhs.com/fine-arts-academy/mac-theatre-announcements-new-outdoor-theatre/.


