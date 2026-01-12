THE LAST MATCH by Anna Ziegler to be Presented at The Filigree Theatre

🎭 NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tickets are now on sale for The Filigree Theatre's second production of their Seventh Season, "The Last Match" by Anna Ziegler and directed by Elizabeth V. Newman.

Opening Night is set for Friday, February 6th at Sterling Stages Theatre located at 6134 East Highway 290, Austin, TX 78723, and the production will run through Feb 22nd, Thursday - Saturday evenings at 8 p.m. with matinees on Sundays at 3 p.m. and an additional Sunday evening performance on February 15th at 8 p.m.

ABOUT THE LAST MATCH:

With a taut structure and a cast of richly drawn characters, internationally acclaimed playwright, Anna Ziegler's The Last Match centers upon two elite tennis players facing off on court in the high-stakes men's semifinals of the U.S. Open. As the game unfolds on stage, both characters (one a veteran champion, one an up-and-coming contender) grapple with deep questions of identity, legacy, ambition, and the grueling demands of world-class athletics.

"The Last Match is a thrilling and deeply human story that resonates far beyond the world of sports," says director Elizabeth V. Newman, "as the play moves fluidly between the physical immediacy of a tennis match unfolding on stage and the intimate emotional terrain of life off the court, exploring the delicate and sometimes difficult divide between goodness and greatness."