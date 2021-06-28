MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING to be Presented by Austin Shakespeare

Austin Shakespeare will return to the outdoor stage with Young Shakespeare presenting the romantic comedy Much Ado About Nothing at 8 p.m. July 9-11 and July 15-18 at The Curtain Theatre, Austin's replica of an Elizabethan theatre. Tickets, which are $12 to $22, are available at www.austinshakespeare.org.

Set circa 1910 with Ragtime music and dance, Much Ado About Nothing will feature teen actors who have performed with Austin Shakespeare before and youth who are entirely new to the program. The lively comedy boasts a cavalcade of comic characters led by those battling wits, Beatrice and Benedick.

"Exuberance is tone for the entire production of Much Ado, and these teens embody the excitement of love," said Director Ann Ciccolella. "Many are familiar with Kenneth Branaugh's wonderful film but our youngsters are thrilled to bring their imaginative interpretations of all these romantic and comic characters to life!"

With seating on three sides of the stage, The Curtain Theatre offers an ideal venue for Shakespeare and has been the home of Young Shakespeare for several years. Tickets are first purchased, first selected with groundlings level tickets particularly popular.

Alumni from past Young Shakespeare shows are: Fin Fulmer, Alley Koenig, Max Weiss, Richard White, Mercy Olguin, Gabriel Cruz and Bailey Gilmore. Students range from 13-19 years old and attend: Southwestern University, Kirby Hall, Kealing Middle School, Westlake High School, Anderson High School, Murchison Middle School, Texas State University, Bennington College, McCallum Fine Arts Academy, Lehman High School, St. Andrew's Episcopal School, Glenn High School, Vandegrift High School and St. Dominic Catholic High School. New to the company are: Dexter Barnhart, Charlotte Blackmon, Drew Darsey, Elyse Daniels, Gabrielle DuMont, Jago Mystiek, Meredith Shaw, Norah Barry, MJ Scott, Pranav Raghaven, Sophie West, Catherine Leissner, Eamon Griffin and Rachel Zook.

The Young Shakespeare creative team includes Co-Directors Ann Ciccolella & Nancy Eyermann; Costume Designer Tristan Vaughn Torres; Set & Light Designer: Patrick W. Anthony; Props Designer Chaz Sanders and Choreographer Lori Hutson.

DETAILS:

Austin Shakespeare presents

Much Ado About Nothing

Young Shakespeare returns to the stage

WHO: Austin Shakespeare

WHAT: Shakespeare's romantic comedy: Much Ado About Nothing

WHEN: Friday to Sunday, July 9-11 and Thursday to Sunday, July 15-18 at 8 p.m.

WHERE: In person at the outdoor Curtain Theatre, 7400 Coldwater Canyon Dr. Austin 78730

TICKETS: $12 - $22 at austinshakespeare.org