MJ Kaufman's SAGITTARIUS PONDEROSA kicks off Austin Rainbow Theatre Season 3: Metamorphosis

Opening the Austin Rainbow Theatre's third season, Season 3: Metamorphosis, is Sagittarius Ponderosa by MJ Kaufman, running October 17 through November 1.

This production marks the first under the leadership of ART's new Executive Artistic Director Clinton Williams, bringing audieances an immersive theatrical experience with innovative staging and sensory design.

The play tells the story of Archer, a trans man returning home to the forests of Eastern Oregon, where his family still knows him as Angela. Sagittarius Ponderosa uses poetic language and magical realism to explore themes of identity, belonging, and the beauty of transformation.

"This play is the perfect beginning to our third season, Metamorphosis,” Williams said. “It’s a story about change, identity, and becoming — themes that resonate deeply with our community. Audiences will be drawn not just into the story, but into a fully realized world that immerses them in an environment where the story surrounds them at every turn."

Staged in a three-quarter thrust configuration, the production will transform ART into an enchanting, star-lit forest, immersing audiences in its sound, light, and subtle forest scents.

The production's cast includes CB Feller (Archer), Ev Lunning (Pops), Christina Little-Manley (Mom), Charlotte Noris (Grandma), and Jaden Petty (Owen).

The creative team includes director Adam Adolfo, stage manager Joi Elise Green, assistant stage manager Elliot Koch, scenic designer Katie Birks-Kilman, lighting designer Patrick Anthony, sound designer Johann Solo, and puppet designer Talya Hammerman.

Performances are scheduled at 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, as well as 2 p.m. on Sundays between October 17 and November 1 at ART's Ground Floor Theatre.

There will be an opening night celebration on October 17 honoring Austin's queer community, a post-show discussion on October 23, an industry night for Austin's arts community (with discounted tickets and networking opportunities) on October 23 and 30, and an ASL interpreted performance on October 26.