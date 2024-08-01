Live At The Founders Club 2024-25 Series Announced at the Hobby Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts has announced the 2024-25 Season for Live at the Founders Club, an intimate cabaret nightclub experience showcasing both local performers and national talent in a format not commonly offered in Houston.

After a successful inaugural 2023-24 season, Live at the Founders Club gets into full swing this September with nine carefully curated artists through June 2025. Tickets for these limited engagement events will go on sale later this month. Visit TheHobbyCenter.org for more information.

For this series, the Founders Club – a flexible event space located above the Hobby Center's restaurant Diana American Grill – is transformed into an intimate cabaret club with tables for four offering table service throughout the performance. Patrons are invited to purchase full tables or meet new friends as parties of one, two and three may be seated with other guests.

A full bar and light bites are available before and during the show. Doors open 90 minutes before showtime for guests to relax and socialize.

Live at the Founders Club is part of the Hobby Center's mission and strategic plan that seeks to transform the organization's impact in Houston's performing arts ecosystem, and expand the Hobby Center's role as a connector, conveyor and incubator for all Houston audiences, artmakers and arts organizations.

“The Founders Club is a beautiful intimate space that welcomes artists who seek deep connections with the audience,” said Deborah Lugo, Hobby Center Vice President of Programming and Education. “It goes beyond talent; the audience will want to get to know these inspiring artists in a more personal way. From world music to cabaret to jazz, and maybe even a little country, we are looking to share something with Houstonians they may not otherwise experience.”

2024-2025 “LIVE AT THE FOUNDERS CLUB” SEASON:

Brazil Samba Jazz: Raquel Cepeda and Marvio Ciribelli in Concert | Sept 6 & 7

Celebrating Max Roach and Abbey Lincoln with Camille Thurman and Darrell Green | Oct 17 & 18

*Presented by the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts and Jazz Houston

Katie Rose Clarke featuring Steven Jamail, Music Director and Piano | Nov 15 & 16

Over the Moon: Broadway Reimagined starring Teresa Zimmerman | Jan 17 & 18

Honky Tonk Hearts–The Best of Country Duets starring Ben Hope & Katie Barton Hope | Feb 14 & 15

An Evening with Sally Mayes | Mar 28 & 29

Storm Large: Inside Voice | Apr 3 & 4

Luciane Dom* | May 9 & 10

An Evening with Broadway's DeQuina Moore | June 20 & 21

* This engagement of Luciane Dom is made possible in part through the Performing Arts Global Exchange program of Mid Atlantic Arts with support from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Instituto Guimarães Rosa.

TICKETING: Tickets and subscriptions on sale later in August and will be available online at www.TheHobbyCenter.org and in person at the Hobby Center Box Office (800 Bagby, Houston, TX 77002).

