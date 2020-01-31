LUCKY DRAW LIVE Returns To Austin

Luck Reunion, presented by Southwest Air, the flagship festival of Luck Productions, is pleased to announce the 2020 installment of their fan-forward ticket buying initiative, Lucky Draw Live. On February 13th at 6 PM, fans looking to get lucky with tickets to the festival will be treated to a free and intimate performance from Glorietta and 2019 Southwest: Artist on the Rise to Luck winner, Katie Pruitt at Austin's legendary Antone's Nightclub. Over the past 40 years, Antone's has brought Austin a variety of blues and music from across the country including B.B. King, Muddy Waters, Ray Charles, and James Brown, and helped develop local talent like Stevie Ray Vaughan, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Bob Schneider, and Gary Clark Jr.-aligning directly with Luck's motto of "celebrating the legacies still among us, while lifting up the new crop of individuals who share a respect for those who blazed the trails before them."

Lucky Draw Live, presented by KUTX 98.9 and Topo Chico, is centered around Luck Reunion's lineup announcement for 2020, but will also feature special Luck-centric door prizes, a reveal of the 2020 Southwest: Artist on the Rise to Luck finalists, and an opportunity to purchase two tickets to Luck Reunion which takes place at Willie's Ranch in Luck, TX, March 19, 2020.

How to win: Starting at 6:00 PM, attendees can obtain a scratch-off lottery ticket (while supplies last), which will dictate, by color, a designated area to line up for entry. At 7:00 PM a Roulette wheel will be spun with both colors/lines represented: those holding lottery tickets with the color the wheel lands on will be able to automatically purchase a maximum of two (2) tickets to Luck Reunion (while stock lasts). Those who don't get lucky with tickets onsite will gain priority entry to the venue for the concert and will be entered into a raffle offering additional ticketing opportunities, merch, and more.

Can't make it to Antone's?: The lineup announcement will also be broadcast live on KUTX 98.9.

Southwest: Artist on the Rise to Luck: Lucky Draw Live will also serve as the official reveal of the 2020 Southwest: Artist On The Rise to Luck finalists, to be presented by Pruitt at the event. The announcement will kick off the fan voting process, starting on Friday, February 14, in which the public will be able to vote for their pick in the pool of the three selected artists until voting ends on Friday, February 28. Southwest: Artist On The Rise contestants vie for the opportunity to take a coveted slot on Luck Reunion's main stage.

One more chance to win tickets: After the February 13th event at Antone's, there will be one remaining "Lucky Draw" with details available only on Luck Reunion's Instagram and Facebook. These four Lucky Draws are Luck's answer to fans looking for a smoother ticket buying process, allowing patrons to submit for their chance to buy tickets without racing the clock or cursing their internet connection.

PotLuck: February 13th also marks the ticket on-sale date for the 2020 PotLuck, an intimate, chef-prepared dinner held at Willie's ranch in Luck, TX on the eve of the Reunion (March 18) and featuring a post-meal performance by Willie Nelson. At 6:00 PM central, fans both in and outside of Austin will be able to purchase tickets to the dinner via https://amplitix.com/luck.

The festival: Luck Reunion, presented by Southwest Air, will take place on March 19th in Luck, TX, less than thirty miles outside of Austin, and feature both artists who have defined American music and artists who are redefining it. Luck Reunion performers, or "Luck Family" as they've grown to be called, all take after the event's gracious host, free-wheeling legend Willie Nelson, in that they bow to nothing but inspiration, refuse to play it safe, and are always open for collaboration. In between once in a lifetime sets from their favorite new artists, fans will have plenty of chances to refuel in style with food options curated by Austin Food + Wine, celebrating Central Texas chefs who are pushing boundaries and redefining what it means to have a cookout in the Hill Country.

For more information on this year's festival, please visit Luck Reunion's Website.

For more information Luck's ticketing process, please visit Luck Reunion - Ticketing.





