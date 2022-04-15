KMFA Composer-in-Residence Quinn Mason Debuts New Commissioned Work

KMFA Classical 89.5 announces the first of three commissioned works by the Dallas-based, rising composer Quinn Mason, the inaugural commissioned composer of the Draylen Mason Composer-in-Residence program.

Created for solo piano, Quinn's newly commissioned piece will be premiered in May by acclaimed concert pianist Lara Downes, in a recital at KMFA featuring music by under-represented composers. A private world premiere will take place at KMFA's Crescendo Circle Concert, May 26 - Draylen's birthday - with a public premiere to follow on Friday, May 27.

On participating in the KMFA Composer-in-Residence Program with Mason, musician Lara Downes said, "I'm thrilled to give the world premiere of this new piece by one of the most brilliant young composers working today! Quinn has a distinct and heartfelt musical voice that speaks profoundly to the future of American music. It's so exciting that KMFA is harnessing all the power of the radio medium as a driving cultural voice both in the community and on the national arts scene, and I'm so happy to be part of this visionary project to honor Draylen Mason's legacy in such a meaningful way!"

Mason spent a week in residence with KMFA in late February, where supporters got to hear some of his music, as well as some improvisation at the piano by the composer himself. While in Austin, Mason also spoke with students at the conservatory of Draylen Mason's alma mater, East Austin Prep, and conducted a virtual mater class with aspiring composers from Golden Hornet's Young Composer project. Music students from KMFA's neighbor Martin Middle School also performed for Quinn the Draylen Mason Music Studio.

The two additional commissioned works, one for symphonic winds and one for choir, will premiere in the fall. All three works will be recorded and made available to classical radio stations around the country for incorporation into their playlists following the world premieres.

More details on additional compositions and upcoming performances will be announced at a later date.

The Draylen Mason Composer-in-Residence program honors the memory of Draylen Mason, a promising young Austin musician killed in 2018 by the Austin package bomber.

With classical music historically dominated by white (mostly male) composers, performers, and managers, works of composers of color and other minorities have been overlooked and underrepresented, not only on concert stages, but also on record labels and on classical radio stations, which rely on recorded music for their daily playlists. The Draylen Mason Composer-in-Residence program was inspired by the national call for greater diversity in classical music.

Crescendo Circle Concert, May 26

6:00 pm doors and pre-reception with Quinn Mason

7:00 pm performance

8:00 pm post-reception with Lara Downes & Quinn Mason

Public Concert Event, May 27

7:00 pm performance

8:00 pm post-concert meet and greet opportunities with Lara Downes & Quinn Mason

TICKETS

The May 26, Crescendo Circle Concert is open to all donors in the Crescendo Circle Level or above. To become a Crescendo Circle Member please go HERE. Tickets for the Public concert on May 27 are $25 for general admission and will go on sale Monday, April 25 at 10:00 a.m. at kmfa.org/laradownes.