KMFA Classical 89.5 To Participate in The Declaration Project with Lara Downes

KMFA Classical 89.5 is partnering with The Declaration Project, a national arts and humanities initiative led by renowned pianist and cultural advocate Lara Downes. In celebration of the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States, The Declaration Project invites Americans of all ages and backgrounds to reflect on and reinterpret the founding ideals of Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness through personal artistic expression.

To mark the launch of KMFA’s involvement, the station will host a special presentation and performance on Tuesday, June 17 at 2:00 PM in the Draylen Mason Music Studio at KMFA. The event will feature remarks and a performance by Lara Downes and include artistic presentations by Austin-based collaborators including Golden Hornet Young Composers, Local Opera Local Artists (LOLA), and others. The event is free and open to the public.

As a co-commissioning partner in The Declaration Project, KMFA is proud to support the creation of three new orchestral works by Grammy Award®-winning composers Valerie Coleman, Arturo O’Farrill, and Christopher Tin—three leading American voices whose music explores the pure essence of these elusive and vital ideals. The three works–titled Life, Liberty, and Pursuit of Happiness, will be premiered by Lara Downes as part of her multimedia concert DECLARATION in New York City in July 2026, with additional performances planned across the country.

KMFA joins a growing list of distinguished organizations nationwide co-commissioning these new pieces, including Lincoln Center, Big Ears Festival, Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles, Philadelphia Orchestra, Meany Center at the University of Washington, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, and Cal Performances. Together, these institutions are helping to amplify the power of music to ignite national reflection and civic dialogue.

In addition to the national concert commission, KMFA will serve as a local hub for public participation in the project. The station invites artists, students, and community members to submit original works that explore their personal interpretation of Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness. Submissions can take the form of music, poetry, dance, spoken word, visual art, or any creative medium. Selected works will be included in a national digital archive and considered for inclusion in an accompanying video installation premiering alongside the DECLARATION concert.

“This is a powerful opportunity for our community to be part of a national conversation about what America means to us now—and what it could mean in the future,” said George Preston, KMFA CEO and General Manager. “We’re honored to help elevate local voices through this transformative collaboration with Lara Downes and to co-commission powerful new music that will define this historic moment.”

