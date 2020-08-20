Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Join ZACH Theatre Education Virtual After School Classes Next Week

ZACHTheatre Education kicks off virtual semester with live and interactive afternoon classes.

Aug. 20, 2020  

Live and interactive Theatre Education is now available from anywhere in the country, or anywhere in the world, thanks to ZACH Education's Virtual Classes.

ZACH Theatre Education offers a virtual way to connect, laugh, learn, and play in a COVID responsible way. Affordable 8-Week Classes begin on Monday with themes like Disney's Frozen II, Hamilton, Makeup Design, Dungeons & Dragons, Master Classes taught by Broadway actors, and more!

Virtual classes start on Monday, August 24, 2020. Visit: https://zachtheatre.org/education/virtual-learning/.


