Hill Country Community Theatre Presents DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS

The scamming, scheming, double-crossing hit Broadway musical "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" is coming to the Hill Country Community Theatre.

Based on the popular 1988 MGM film, "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" centers on two con men living on the French Riviera - the suave and sophisticated Lawrence Jameson, who makes his lavish living by talking rich ladies out of their money; and a small-time crook named Freddy Benson, who, more humbly, swindles women by waking their compassion with fabricated stories about his grandmother's failing health. After meeting on a train, they unsuccessfully attempt to work together only to find that this small French town isn't big enough for the two of them. So, they make a bet: the first one to swindle $50,000 from a young heiress, triumphs and the other must leave town. What follows are a series of schemes, masquerades and double-crosses in which nothing may ever be exactly what it seems.

"Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" opened on Broadway in March 2005 to rave reviews and was awarded 11 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical. "This show is pure light-hearted fun!" says co-director Les Young, who is also the music director. "It's clever one moment and a little bit naughty the next!"

"Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" is proudly presented by the Hill Country Community Theatre, 4003 W FM 2147 in Cottonwood Shores, between Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay, at the traffic light. The show will open on July 18 and run through August 4. Tickets will go on sale July 10 for the general public. HCCT season subscribers may begin making reservations on July 8. Admission is $25 for adults and $12 for students with a valid ID. Tickets may be purchased online at www.theHCCT.org or by calling (830) 798-8944.





