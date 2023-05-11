Hill Country Community Theatre Appoints Heidi Melton as Executive Director

Heidi holds a Bachelor of Arts in Arts Management from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Heidi Melton is a seasoned arts professional with a career spanning over two decades. She was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, where she cultivated her passion for the performing arts early on. Heidi's talent and hard work led to a professional career as a singer, dancer, actor, swing, dance captain, and choreographer at Six Flags Fiesta Texas and as a production singer for Carnival Cruise Lines.

In 2011, Heidi found a new passion in community theatre. Her impressive stage presence and versatility as an actress have earned her leading roles in numerous productions, including "Miss Adelaide" in Guys and Dolls, "Cindy Lou" in Marvelous Wonderettes, and "Diana" in Lend Me A Tenor.

As Executive Director, Heidi Melton will oversee the operations and strategic planning of HCCT. She will work closely with the board of directors, staff, volunteers, and community members to ensure that HCCT continues to bring high-quality theatrical productions to the community. "We are thrilled to welcome Heidi Melton as our new Executive Director," said Frank Reilly, President of HCCT's Board of Directors. "Heidi's artistic background and her administrative skills make her the ideal person to lead our theatre. We are confident that HCCT will continue to thrive under her leadership and bring joy to our community."

"I am honored and excited to join HCCT as its new Executive Director. I look forward to working with the talented team at HCCT and serving our community by bringing engaging and impactful theatre experiences to our audiences. I am committed to building on the foundation that has been laid and taking HCCT to new heights." - Heidi Melton

Patty Gosselin, previous executive director, has transitioned to marketing director with plans to retire at the end of August. Patty will lead the marketing efforts of HCCT, leveraging her extensive experience in the field.



