Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

HCCT Announces Public Fundraising Event A SPEAKEASY AFFAIR

The event is on January 21.

Jan. 05, 2023  
HCCT Announces Public Fundraising Event A SPEAKEASY AFFAIR

Hill Country Community Theatre will hold a seasonal fundraising event to kick off the new year with a bang! A SPEAKEASY AFFAIR will be a 1920's inspired gala featuring a concert by a trio from the Grammy award-winning Texas Gypsies, a jazzy swing/big band group.

"We are thrilled to be able to provide such quality entertainment for our fundraising event," said Associate Director, Heidi Melton.

In addition to the reserved-seat performance, HCCT will host a cocktail party with a silent auction and wine/spirits pull available for guests' participation. A "Get-Away with Wine" package valued at over $750 will be raffled, with the drawing held following the Texas Gypsies show. The $20 raffle tickets are available now at the Box Office or from HCCT Board members and Staff. Winners need not be present at the January event to win. Gatsby-style attire is encouraged, but not required for the entertaining affair.

As a 501(c)3 corporation, the Cottonwood Shores live theatre venue relies on fundraising and underwriting to fill the gaps in expenses that ticket sales cannot cover. Business expenses that continue to rise for the 37-year-old non-profit include increases in show royalties/licensing, facility repairs and insurance. "We are fortunate to have the support of a generous community who enjoy our work. We hope this will feel like a special party!" says Executive Director, Patty Gosselin.

Tickets for "A SPEAKEASY AFFAIR" are $50 each and include drinks and heavy appetizers, as well as the Texas Gypsies concert. To learn more about the amazing Texas Gypsies, visit www.texasgypsies.com. For more information and to purchase tickets call the HCCT Box Office at 830-798-8944 or visit www.theHCCT.org.




Sandra Mae Frank to Star in ASL & Spoken English CINDERELLA Photo
Sandra Mae Frank to Star in ASL & Spoken English CINDERELLA
ZACH Theatre in partnership with Deaf Austin Theatre has announced the cast of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella playing January 25 – March 5 at The Topfer at ZACH with a cast and crew of deaf and hearing actors. 
MASTER HAROLD... AND THE BOYS to be Presented at Austin Shakespeare in January Photo
MASTER HAROLD... AND THE BOYS to be Presented at Austin Shakespeare in January
Austin Shakespeare will bring together three magnetic actors for South African playwright Athol Fugard’s humorous and stirring “Master Harold” … and the Boys at KMFA’s intimate Draylen Mason Studio in a weekend of powerful staged readings January 13-15, 2023.
Vincent Victoria Presents Will Screen THE COLORED FOLKS GOODTIME HOUR on New Years Eve Photo
Vincent Victoria Presents Will Screen THE COLORED FOLKS GOODTIME HOUR on New Year's Eve
Award-winning theater company Vincent Victoria Presents will have a special encore screening of their new film The Colored Folks Goodtime Hour on New Years Eve.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards; Bastrop Opera House Le Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards; Bastrop Opera House Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You


Sandra Mae Frank to Star in ASL & Spoken English CINDERELLASandra Mae Frank to Star in ASL & Spoken English CINDERELLA
January 3, 2023

ZACH Theatre in partnership with Deaf Austin Theatre has announced the cast of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella playing January 25 – March 5 at The Topfer at ZACH with a cast and crew of deaf and hearing actors. 
MASTER HAROLD... AND THE BOYS to be Presented at Austin Shakespeare in JanuaryMASTER HAROLD... AND THE BOYS to be Presented at Austin Shakespeare in January
December 29, 2022

Austin Shakespeare will bring together three magnetic actors for South African playwright Athol Fugard’s humorous and stirring “Master Harold” … and the Boys at KMFA’s intimate Draylen Mason Studio in a weekend of powerful staged readings January 13-15, 2023.
Vincent Victoria Presents Will Screen THE COLORED FOLKS GOODTIME HOUR on New Year's EveVincent Victoria Presents Will Screen THE COLORED FOLKS GOODTIME HOUR on New Year's Eve
December 28, 2022

Award-winning theater company Vincent Victoria Presents will have a special encore screening of their new film The Colored Folks Goodtime Hour on New Years Eve.
aGLIFF to Present Special Screening of I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY This MonthaGLIFF to Present Special Screening of I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY This Month
December 12, 2022

Austin’s oldest film festival, aGLIFF will present a December 2022 special event and screening of I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY on Wednesday, December 28 at the Galaxy Theatres.
Deaf Austin Theatre's THE LAST FIVE YEARS to Open This WeekendDeaf Austin Theatre's THE LAST FIVE YEARS to Open This Weekend
November 30, 2022

Deaf Austin Theatre's The Last Five Years is set to open at Ground Floor Theatre this weekend! The production runs from December 2nd - 18th.
share