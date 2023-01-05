HCCT Announces Public Fundraising Event A SPEAKEASY AFFAIR

Hill Country Community Theatre will hold a seasonal fundraising event to kick off the new year with a bang! A SPEAKEASY AFFAIR will be a 1920's inspired gala featuring a concert by a trio from the Grammy award-winning Texas Gypsies, a jazzy swing/big band group.

"We are thrilled to be able to provide such quality entertainment for our fundraising event," said Associate Director, Heidi Melton.

In addition to the reserved-seat performance, HCCT will host a cocktail party with a silent auction and wine/spirits pull available for guests' participation. A "Get-Away with Wine" package valued at over $750 will be raffled, with the drawing held following the Texas Gypsies show. The $20 raffle tickets are available now at the Box Office or from HCCT Board members and Staff. Winners need not be present at the January event to win. Gatsby-style attire is encouraged, but not required for the entertaining affair.

As a 501(c)3 corporation, the Cottonwood Shores live theatre venue relies on fundraising and underwriting to fill the gaps in expenses that ticket sales cannot cover. Business expenses that continue to rise for the 37-year-old non-profit include increases in show royalties/licensing, facility repairs and insurance. "We are fortunate to have the support of a generous community who enjoy our work. We hope this will feel like a special party!" says Executive Director, Patty Gosselin.

Tickets for "A SPEAKEASY AFFAIR" are $50 each and include drinks and heavy appetizers, as well as the Texas Gypsies concert. To learn more about the amazing Texas Gypsies, visit www.texasgypsies.com. For more information and to purchase tickets call the HCCT Box Office at 830-798-8944 or visit www.theHCCT.org.