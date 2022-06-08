Ground Floor Theatre Announces Cast of ANNA IN THE TROPICS Austin Premiere

Ground Floor Theatre has announced the cast for the Austin premiere of Anna in the Tropics. winner of the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for Drama by Nilo Cruz and directed by Carl Gonzales running August 12-27, 2022 at Ground Floor Theatre. Tickets on sale now.

Shimmering with passion and poetry, this lush romantic drama embodies a family of cigar makers whose loves and lives are played out against the backdrop of Depression-era America. Set in Ybor City (Tampa) in 1929, Cruz celebrates the search for a new identity and a new land weaving the tale of a Cuban-American cigar factory with the arrival of a new "lector" who casts a spell on the workers, transforming their passions and desires through the affirming passion of art.

"This is one of the most beautiful and challenging scripts I've had the pleasure of directing. The cast is as incredible as the story, and we cannot wait to share this gorgeous work with our community near and far," said director Carl Gonzales.

With direction by Carol Gonzales, the production team includes scenic design by Maggie Armendariz, lighting design by Jacqueline Sindelar, costume design by DesireÃ© Humphries, graphic design by Erica Moreno along with Kellan diDonato as technical director, Andy Grapko as intimacy director, and Remy Joslin as production stage manager.

Performance Details:

Anna in the Tropics | August 12 - 27, 2022

by Nilo Cruz | Directed by Carl Gonzales

Scenic Design by Maggie Armendariz | Lighting Design by Jacqueline Sindelar | Costume Design by DesireÃ© Humphries

Cast: Ben Bazan, Michael Galvan, Briana Garcia, Tonie Knight, Cherry Mendoza, David Segura, and Ranferi Salguero

groundfloortheatre.org/anna

Anna in the Tropics (winner of the 2003 Pulitzer) is a poignant and poetic play set in Florida in 1929 in a Cuban-American cigar factory, where cigars are still rolled by hand and "lectors" are employed to educate and entertain the workers. The arrival of a new lector is a cause for celebration, but when he begins to read aloud from Anna Karenina, he unwittingly becomes a catalyst in the lives of his avid listeners, for whom Tolstoy, the tropics, and the American dream prove a volatile combination.

Performances are August 12-27, 2022 at Ground Floor Theatre, 979 Springdale Road, Austin, TX at the corner of Springdale and Airport. Performances are Thursday through Saturday nights at 8:00PM and Sundays at 5:00PM. The "First Friday" performance on August 12 includes a reception. One Wednesday industry performance on August 24 at 8:00PM. Ground Floor Theatre believes in "theatre for everyone" regardless of ability to pay, so tickets are always Pay What You Can. Suggested ticket prices are $25 for general admission and $45 for VIP. VIP seating includes a reserved seat, a glass of bubbly and the assurance of helping GFT keep the Pay What You Can policy.

SEASON PASSES: Season passes are available for the 2022 season for the two remaining shows (Anna in the Tropics, and one soon to be announced musical). Season passes are a way for patrons to support GFT's Pay What You Can policy by paying a bit more for tickets. Passes can be used in any way you like - from all tickets for one show or spread them around for the season. Passes for the remaining 2022 Season are $90 per pass. Season passes for the 2023 Season, to be announced shortly, are now available at $200 per pass. For more information or to purchase a season pass please visit groundfloortheatre.org/seasonpass.