Feature: GFTQ CAMP â€“ Ground Floor Theatre is Building a Community

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre has always been a tradition passed down through generations—a living art form that evolves only when shared with the next. Most theatre professionals agree that cultivating young artists is essential, yet only a few companies make that commitment in practice. Ground Floor Theatre (GFT) is the rare exception. They don’t just talk the talk they walk it with purpose.

Now in its second year, GFT is hosting GFTQ Camp, a summer theatre camp specifically created for LGBTQ+ teenagers 13 to 18. The camp offers more than just a chance to perform, it builds a community. In a world that often dismisses, overlooks or isolates anyone outside the ‘norm’, GFTQ Camp creates a space where these young artists can thrive, express themselves, and support one another.

Last year’s campers wrote and performed their own original production to a standing-room-only crowd. I was there, and I can say without hesitation: the show was not only smartly crafted but also hilariously sharp-witted. From the first lines, the audience erupted in laughter, and by curtain call, the room was on its feet, cheering. This summer is no different. The campers have been busily writing an original play as well as learning stagecraft from incredible theatre professionals. If these young people represent the future of theatre, I’m ready to book my seat now to see where they take us.

The true success of GFTQ Camp lies in what happened after the summer of 2024’s camp ended. The campers remained connected, sharing movie nights, seeing plays together, playing D&D, and showing up for each other through the highs and lows of teenage life. GFT's Lisa Sheps, Patti Neff Tiven, Carl and Lacey Gonzales, and the incredible camp staff, gave these kids more than just a stage, they gave them a chosen family. While many of this year’s group has returned, there are also additions to the group this year.

Best of all, GFT offers the program completely free of charge. That’s why your support is crucial to keeping this beautiful, necessary work alive. I can’t overstate how deeply impactful GFTQ Camp has been for the teens involved—those I’ve spoken to all say it has changed their lives.

Help Ground Floor Theatre continue this transformative work. It takes a village, as they say, and in theatre we support each other because the amazing Austin theatre community is one huge family, a family that continues to grow and flurish.

To learn more about Ground Floor Theatre and the work they do: https://groundfloortheatre.org

Support GFTQ Camp here: