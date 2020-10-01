Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Expatriate Theatre Company Presents SHELTER OUT OF PLACE Virtual Readings and Benefit

Article Pixel

Performances take place on Sat 9/26 and Sat 10/3. 

Oct. 1, 2020  
Expatriate Theatre Company Presents SHELTER OUT OF PLACE Virtual Readings and Benefit

Expatriate Theatre Company presents virtual readings of Act I of Shelter Out of Place: A Quarantine-Inspired Love Story & Exploration of Faith in the Style of William Shakespeare, a new play by Elizabeth Bernhardt.

Performances take place on Sat 9/26 and Sat 10/3.

Performed by professional actors, these two readings of Act 1 will be produced by Expatriate Theatre Company, with the goal of staging Shelter Out of Place post-COVID. If you like what you see, please consider donating to help us bring the full production to you on stage!

Reserve your tickets here to be sure you'll have access.



Related Articles View More Austin Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Shoshana Bean to Present BROADWAY MY WAY On BroadwayWorld Events October 23rd
  • VIDEO: NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION High School Top 3 Announced Tonight with Guest Judge Tony Yazbeck!
  • University Of Montevallo Opens New Center For The Arts-Home To Theatre Department
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of The Skivvies' Upcoming Performance at Birdland!