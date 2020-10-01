Expatriate Theatre Company Presents SHELTER OUT OF PLACE Virtual Readings and Benefit

Performances take place on Sat 9/26 and Sat 10/3.

Expatriate Theatre Company presents virtual readings of Act I of Shelter Out of Place: A Quarantine-Inspired Love Story & Exploration of Faith in the Style of William Shakespeare, a new play by Elizabeth Bernhardt.

Performed by professional actors, these two readings of Act 1 will be produced by Expatriate Theatre Company, with the goal of staging Shelter Out of Place post-COVID. If you like what you see, please consider donating to help us bring the full production to you on stage!

Reserve your tickets here to be sure you'll have access.

