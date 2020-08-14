Estrogen's Follies' Show Gains Strong Following

Austin-based comedy group's virtual Estrogen's Follies, launched their fun-packed variety show this Spring.

Celebrity guests have included comediennes Chelsea Handler and Iliza Shlesinger, who discussed their new books Life Will Be the Death of Me...and You Too! and Girl Logic. Their Estrogen's Follies is a talk show- variety show mixed with sketch comedy, games, a q & a from a special guest, and is guaranteed to always make a fashion statement.

Estrogen's Follies (EF) is an all-female comedy troupe led by Daniele Kimes, Ashley Park and Mandy Smith. Kimes, an actor and storyteller, whose love for improv came from the notion of living in the moment and putting your scene partner first. Ashley Park is a comedic entertainer, host of Subpar Bake Off podcast, and expert cat pillow. She is also an award-winning photographer, producing shoots and campaigns in California, Montana, New York, and even Spain. Mandy Heintzelman Smith is a writer, comedian, actor and renowned mommy blogger. You can find her @politeasfudge and www.politeasfudge.com, and in person performing all sorts of improv comedy.

When Kimes, Park and Smith invited Handler to talk about her new book Life on their Facebook Live event for a Q&A, the comedienne and her team readily agreed. Subsequently, EF has gone on to host Shlesinger, Suzanne Westenhoeffer, Cameron Esposito, and RuPaul's Drag Race stars Latrice Royale and Peppermint, with an ever-growing line-up ensuing.

Estrogen's Follies is produced by LA-based director/producer Ilyssa Goodman.

