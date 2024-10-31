Elizabeth and Laura Moliter to Launch Cabaret Series IT'S ABOUT TIME at Hyde Park's Rosette Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Enjoy a night of music full of nostalgia, hope, and fun with singing twin sisters Elizabeth and Laura Moliter as they kick off their new cabaret series at Hyde Park's Rosette Theater. On Saturday, November 23rd, at 7:30, Sister Songs presents It's About Time, featuring selections from musical theater and the American Songbook. The Moliters will tell stories through songs that evoke the past with a healthy dash of thoughtful hindsight.

Sister Songs is a labor of love for the Moliters who believe that women over the age of 50 have a wealth of talent and insight that isn't being utilized or celebrated enough on stage. Austin's cabaret scene is growing, and our community can truly benefit from the richness of talented mature women performers with great stories to tell. It's About Time is the first in an ongoing series of performances featuring amazing women. Sister Songs was formed to serve this mission of empowering Austin women and giving audiences quality and memorable shows to enjoy.

The Moliters are singer-songwriters and the founding members of the local folk-rock band, Rare Birds in Flight. Their original music has been reaching a worldwide audience with their latest album release, Just Because. The sisters bring to this new project their collective experience including work in the New York theater and cabaret scenes, as well as in broadcast, writing, and in helping to empower women through business and spiritual life coaching.

Tickets are general admission and can be purchased here:

https://tickets.atxtheatre.org/events/its-about-time

More info: https://sister-songs.ck.page/

