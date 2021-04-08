Ector Theatre Reopens Newly Renovated Space

The Ector Theatre has officially reopened, recently unveiling its renovated space with a ceremony, Your Basin reports. The theatre has been on hiatus since 2016 due to renovations, which finished last August.

The theatre now features a state-of-the-art sound system and lighting system.

Even with its new features, the theatre still includes the iconic funky patterned carpet, a replica from The Ector in the 1950s. The building's front has the same look, too, as do the wood fixtures.

"So, people that grew up here and have memories of The Ector can come in and say, 'Oh, it looks just like I remember'," said Randy Ham, Executive Director of Odessa Arts.

Comedian Steve Trevino will be the first to take the stage, on Saturday, April 15th. Future performances include Black Magic Mojo Show, Charley Crockett, and David Sedaris.

