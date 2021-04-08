Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ector Theatre Reopens Newly Renovated Space

Comedian Steve Trevino will be the first to take the stage, on Saturday, April 15th.

Apr. 8, 2021  
Ector Theatre Reopens Newly Renovated Space

The Ector Theatre has officially reopened, recently unveiling its renovated space with a ceremony, Your Basin reports. The theatre has been on hiatus since 2016 due to renovations, which finished last August.

The theatre now features a state-of-the-art sound system and lighting system.

Even with its new features, the theatre still includes the iconic funky patterned carpet, a replica from The Ector in the 1950s. The building's front has the same look, too, as do the wood fixtures.

"So, people that grew up here and have memories of The Ector can come in and say, 'Oh, it looks just like I remember'," said Randy Ham, Executive Director of Odessa Arts.

Comedian Steve Trevino will be the first to take the stage, on Saturday, April 15th. Future performances include Black Magic Mojo Show, Charley Crockett, and David Sedaris.

Learn more and stay up to date on The Ector Theatre's future lineup on their website here.

Read more on Your Basin.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
A 5, 6, 7, 8 Phone Case
Scenery Bags -
Triple Threat T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Austin Stories
Texas Theatre And Dance Presents FALL THE HOUSE Ad Part Of UT New Theatre Photo

Texas Theatre And Dance Presents FALL THE HOUSE Ad Part Of UT New Theatre

BWW Review: SONGS UNDER THE STARS GOSPEL DOWN BY THE RIVERSIDE at ZACH Photo

BWW Review: SONGS UNDER THE STARS 'GOSPEL DOWN BY THE RIVERSIDE' at ZACH

The Long Center Announces THE DROP-IN Concert Series Photo

The Long Center Announces THE DROP-IN Concert Series

Tickets On Sale For LOVE SPRINGS ETERNAL at The Hill Country Community Theatre Photo

Tickets On Sale For LOVE SPRINGS ETERNAL at The Hill Country Community Theatre


More Hot Stories For You

  • Aurora Theatre Presents First Short Series CLOSE QUARTERS
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Beijing Folk Art Performance Plays Daily at Lao She Teahouse
  • Kerry Ellis Set to Star in CATS in Taiwan