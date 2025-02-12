Cast Set for LUCKY STIFF at Beyond August Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beyond August Productions has revealed the full cast for its production of Lucky Stiff, coming in June 2025 to The Rosette Theater in Hyde Park, Central Austin. Lucky Stiff, a musical comedy, features music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens.

The cast includes Chuck Winkler, Michael Stuart, Kevin Smith, Jason Lucio, Spencer Lall, Jill Klopp Turner, Kirk Kelso, CB Feller, Shannon Embry, and Robyn Conner.

The production will be directed by Robyn Conner, with music direction by Megan Pritchett. The stage manager is Jennifer Gonzalez. Lucky Stiff will run from June 12 to 29, 2025.

Beyond August Productions, founded in 2021, is a professional theatre company in Austin, TX, and the resident theatre company of The Rosette Theatre at The Baker Center. Past productions include The Outsider, Wonder of the World, Exit Strategy, and God of Carnage. Lucky Stiff will be the company's first musical.

Comments