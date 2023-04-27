Cast Revealed For SANCTUARY CITY at Ground Floor Theatre 

Ground Floor Theatre (GFT) announces casting for Sanctuary City by Martyna Majok and directed by Andrea Nuñez running May 19 - June 3, 2023 at Ground Floor Theatre. Tickets on sale now at groundfloortheatre.org/sanctuary.

Director Andrea Nuñez will be the inaugural director as part of GFT's new 'Directors Rising' series. Recent University of Texas at Austin Grad and new director Nuñez will direct Sanctuary City under the mentorship of Co-Artistic Director Lisa Scheps. This new series aims to give first-time directors experience helming a production with the support and mentorship of the GFT staff and producers.

Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok brings us the powerful story of two young DREAMers who fight to stay in America, the only country they know as home. Poignant, timely, and highly theatrical, Sanctuary City illuminates the triumphs and challenges lifelong friends face, and how much they are willing to risk for each other when they have everything to lose.

"As a young artist, I am immensely excited to direct my first play with Ground Floor Theatre and I feel enormous gratitude for the Directors Rising program for offering me this opportunity to step into new horizons of beautiful theatre-making", said Nuñez.

The cast is comprised of Arielle Levin as G, Michael Galvan as B and Kristian Bexar as Henry.

With direction by Andrea Nuñez, the production team includes scenic design by Gary Thornsberry, lighting design by Jacqueline Sindelar, costume design by Camryn Patterson, sound design by Anthony Williams, props, scenic artistry, and set dressing by CB Feller, graphic design by Erica Moreno along with Nathaniel Williams as technical director, Andy Grapko as intimacy director, Kelsey Moringy as production stage manager, and Lindsey Ollinger as Stage Manager.

In post-9/11 Newark, NJ, two teenagers who were brought to America as children became one another's sanctuaries from harsh circumstances. When G becomes naturalized, she and B hatch a plan to marry so he may legally remain in the country and pursue the future he imagines for his life. But as time hurdles on and complications mount, the young friends find that this act challenges and fractures the closest relationship either have ever had.

Sanctuary City is part of the Directors Rising Project, a mentoring project for new directors.