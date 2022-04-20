Cast & Creatives Announced for World Premiere of A WAR OF THE WORLDS at Penfold Theatre

Penfold Theatre Company has announced cast and creatives for A War of the Worlds directed by Marcus McQuirter running June 2-18, 2022 at Ground Floor Theatre. Using the work by H.G. Wells & Orson Welles, and expanding on this historic radio cast, this world premiere by local playwright Jarrett King is the first in a series of new play commissions.

Combining careful historical research and savvy creative license, playwright Jarrett King connects Welles' Depression Era world with our own - touching on a wide range of topics, including race relations, fake news, the ethics of media technologies, and "invasion" to name a few - while simultaneously enthralling with the sci-fi thriller that became an instant cultural icon.

A War of the Worlds marks the inaugural work in Penfold's new play commissioning series which challenges five local playwrights to engage a different "classic" story and create an original work that models Penfold's values of empathy and hope. Penfold will produce their world premieres, one per year, over the next five seasons.

The cast includes Marc PouhÃ© as Welles, Jeffrey Da'Shade Johnson as Canada, Kenah Benefield as Wardell, Yunina Barbour Payne as Edna, Dane Parker as Ollie, Judd Farris as John, Zac Carr as Wrigley, Sarah Byington as Lois, and Nathan Jerkins as himself.

Written by Jarrett King and directed by Marcus McQuirter, the production team also includes Costume Design by Desiree Humphries, Sound Design by Buzz Moran, Set Design and Technical Direction by Tomas Salas, and Properties Design by Joe Kelley, with Maddy Lamb as Stage Manager and Carl Gonzales as Production Manager.

Performance Details:

A War of the Worlds

By Jarrett King

From works by H.G. Wells & Orson Welles

Directed by Marcus McQuirter

June 2 - 18, 2022 | Thursday thru Saturdays at 7:30 pm; Sundays at 5pm

Ground Floor Theatre | 979 Springdale Rd. | Austin, TX | 78702

Both comic and gripping, A War of the Worlds re-imagines Orson Welles and his radio troupe, The Mercury Theatre, as a group of Black artists fighting to hold their place at the CBS radio studio. In the hope of securing a critical corporate sponsorship, Welles orchestrates a last-ditch ratings stunt that causes national panic and secures their undeniable - if infamous - place in media history.

*First world premiere in the new play commission series.

Run Time: Approximately two hours

Ages: High School+

Information on A War of the Worlds is available at penfoldtheatre.org/event/a-war-of-the-worlds/2022-06-18/.

Ticketing

Single tickets for A War of the Worlds are on sale now and start at $16. Discounts available for student and senior tickets. Tickets online at penfoldtheatre.org/event/a-war-of-the-worlds/2022-06-18/.

The needs of the community are changing, and Penfold will remain flexible and responsive. Penfold's COVID procedures are closely linked to city guidelines and scientifically backed practices. Safety protocols for this production will be kept up to date and made available at www.penfoldtheatre.org. For answers to specific questions, reach out to info@penfoldtheatre.org