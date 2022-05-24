Cast Announced for THE SOUND OF MUSIC at ZACH Theatre

ZACH Theatre has announced the cast for Rodgers + Hammerstein's Tony, Grammy, and Oscar-winning musical The Sound of Music playing June 15 - July 24. 2022 under the direction of Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley. With music by Richard Rogers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein III and book by Howard Lindsey and Russel Crouse, suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp, ZACH Theatre will bring The Sound of Music to life on The Topfer as part of the ZACH360 Experience.

This reimagined ZACH360 take on Rodgers and Hammerstein's beloved and heartfelt musical will bring a modern and intimate look at this family favorite with on stage seating. The versatile cast doubles as the orchestra bringing The Sound of Music to life in a Hill Country biergarten with something never heard or seen before.

"Years ago, I visited the Rodgers and Hammerstein organization, where the musicologist informed me The Sound of Music originally began with Maria in a tree with her guitar, simple and intimate," said Dave Steakley, Producing Artistic Director. "This inspired the idea to create a production that sprang forth from the music, where Maria is the spark that ignites the stage with music everywhere she is. The cast is also the orchestra, so music emanates from everyone, except for the captain - who has banished music from his life since his wife died. This is a score generations know by heart, and I want to create a communal space where we collectively connect, enjoying this music together, and hopefully nurturing all of our hearts to sing once more."

Casting includes AMANDA RIVERA as Maria Rainer, TREVOR MARTIN as Captain Georg von Trapp, LEX LAND as Mother Abbess, SELENE KLASNER as Sister Margaretta/Frau Schmidt, KATIE HORNER as Sister Berthe, JILL BLACKWOOD as Baroness Elsa Schraeder/Sister Sophia, KENT LEWIS as Admiral von Schreiber/Franz, KENNY WILLIAMS as Max Detweiler, TYLER JONES as u/s Max Detweiler, BEAU MOORE as Herr Zeller/Ensemble, HECTOR MORENO as Baron Elberfeld/Ensemble, TYLER HECHT as Rolf Gruber, FRANCENE BAYOLA as Liesel, GABRIEL BEACH and RYAN CROSBY as Freidrich, MALEAH ROY and VICTORIA HERNANDEZ as Louisa, BENJAMIN WALK and OSCAR LOPEZ as Kurt, CLAIRE BUTLER and AVITAL CUEVAS as Brigitta, MADELINE YANG and EMILY WOLFMAN as Marta, and CAMILLE BERGMANN and JULIET TODOROFF as Gretl.

The Sound of Music is directed by DAVE STEAKLEY with musical direction by ALLEN ROBERTSON. Additional production team includes STEPHANIE BUSING as scenic and properties designer, SUSAN BRANCH TOWNE as costume designer, SERRET JENSEN as hair and makeup designer, SARAH MAINES as lighting designer, CRAIG BROCK as sound designer, and CATE TUCKER as the stage manager.

Special Events in celebration of The Sound of Music:

Opening/Press Night - Thursday, June 23, 2022; Press may RSVP to nicole.shiro@motleycrewmedia.com

ASL Interpreted Performance - Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 2:30 p.m.

Performance Details:

The Sound of Music

Music by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein III

Book by Howard Lindsey and Russel Crouse

Suggested by "The Trapp Family Singers" by Maria Augusta Trapp

Directed by Dave Steakley | Musical Direction by Allen Robertson | Scenic Design by Stephanie Busing | Costume Design by Susan Branch Towne | Lighting Design by Sarah Maines

When: June 15-July 24, 2022

Where: ZACH360 in The Topfer at ZACH | 202 South Lamar | Austin, TX | 78704

Tickets: Start at $25 available at ZACH's box office - 512-476-0541 x1, zachtheatre.org