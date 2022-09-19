Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For MATT & BEN At Ground Floor Theatre

Written by Mindy Kaling and Brenda Withers, under the direction of Amber Quick.

Sep. 19, 2022  

Morgan Theatre Company has announced the cast for their upcoming limited run of "Matt & Ben," written by Mindy Kaling and Brenda Withers, under the direction of Amber Quick. Located at Ground Floor Theatre in Austin, TX.

Starring Austin favorites, Khali Sykes (Rats, The Glass Menagerie) and Kim Stacy (Comedians Interviewing Musicians, Love Flower), Matt & Ben depicts Hollywood golden boys, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck - before J-Lo, before Gwyneth, before Batman...before anyone actually gave a damn. When the screenplay for Good Will Hunting drops mysteriously from the heavens, the boys realize they're being tested by a higher power.

Additional production team includes Ismael Soto III as Production Designer and Tobie Minor as Fight Choreographer. Produced by Sara Burke and Kyle Kirchhoff.

Located at Ground Floor Theatre in East Austin. 75 min performance, no intermission. Oct 6 - Oct 8, 7p & 9p shows each night. Tickets are available online at morgantheatre.com. All tickets are $29 and include a food or drink ticket. A limited number of Pay-What-You-Can tickets are available for each performance.


