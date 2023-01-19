Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cabaret Premiere of Sarah Fleming Walker's New Album ELEVEN O'CLOCK NUMBER to be Presented at Austin Playhouse

The evening includes songs that delve into all the aspects of love from starry-eyed new romance to more mature explorations.

Jan. 19, 2023  

Austin Playhouse has announced tickets and cabaret tables are now available for a live "Cabaret Premiere" of Sarah Fleming Walker's new album Eleven O'Clock Number. This will include a live performance of the album in an intimate one-night-only event at Austin Playhouse's new interim theatre space located in the heart of Austin at 405 West 22nd. Single tickets and cabaret tables are on sale now at austinplayhouse.com.

Eleven O'Clock Number is a new album featuring musical theatre songs performed by local vocalist and Austin Playhouse company member and Associate Artistic Director, Sarah Fleming Walker. Music directed by Adam Roberts and produced by Gary Calhoun James at Austin's Estuary Recording studio, this album is a passion project that highlights the theme of Love in all its forms.

The album will be available on Spotify and Apple Music for streaming.

"This album release cabaret of Eleven O'Clock Number, is a celebration of joy for me as a singer," said Sarah Fleming Walker. "It is pure joy to gather skilled musicians together to perform for an audience of music lovers!"

February 11, 2023 at 8pm

Austin Playhouse celebrates the premiere of Sarah Fleming Walker's new album, Eleven O'Clock Number, with a one-night-only concert. The evening includes songs that delve into all the aspects of love from starry-eyed new romance to more mature explorations. Accompanied by a 7-piece ensemble including a string quartet, this intimate evening is a not-to-be-missed event!

Vocals: Sarah Fleming Walker

Piano: Adam K Roberts

Drums: Andrew Fuhrman

Upright Bass: Gary Calhoun James

Violin: Christabel Lin, Daniela Lancara de Espinoza

Viola: Leigh Wallenhaupt

Cello: Tony Rogers

How to Purchase Tickets

Ticketing Information: Single tickets are $35 with cabaret tables seating up to 4 for $150. Single tickets and cabaret tables are on sale now at austinplayhouse.com.

2022-23 Subscription Information: The 2022-2023 3-play series is currently on sale for subscriptions now at austinplayhouse.com/subscriptions. Subscribers receive exclusive benefits including a savings of up to 20% on single ticket prices, early reservations, unlimited rescheduling, discounts on additional seating and special events, priority seating and more. Flex-pass subscriptions are also available in groups of 6, 10, or 14 to be used in any combination to be used throughout the year with the 3-play season or special events and include the same benefits as subscribers.

Single tickets for the 2023-23 season are on sale now at austinplayhouse.com.




