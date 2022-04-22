BIRTHDAY CLUB Comes to Hill Country Community Theatre This Weekend

The hilarious comedy, BIRTHDAY CLUB by Phil Olson, opens Friday, April 22, promising to elicit lots of "knowing" giggles from the Hill Country Community Theatre audiences.

The story features five unique women each sharing their birthdays together, and all the joys and scrabbles of their lives, over cocktails instead of cake. But when a member of this exclusive club breaks rule number five, the cork really comes out of the bottle! The regular celebrations, and the friendships, could be in jeopardy. It's a tale of women talking to women about men, and so many other things! Men won't want to miss a single word of those conversations!

THE BIRTHDAY CLUB runs for April 22-May 16; Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sunday matinees beginning at 2:00pm. Tickets are $25 each; $15 for students with ID. It would be the perfect "girls night outing" or Mother's Day matinee!

For more information on this show and other happenings at your home for local live theatre, please call the HCCT Box Office at 830-798-8944 or check out the website www.theHCCT.org.