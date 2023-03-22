BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL, THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Set for ZACH Theatre 2023-2024 Season

ZACH Theatre has announced three of the 2023-24 Season productions in addition to the return of Austin's hottest holiday tradition, Dave Steakley's rockin' adaptation of A Christmas Carol.

One of the six titles on the Mainstage Season, the acclaimed play The Lehman Trilogy by Stefano Massini, will make its regional premiere on the Topfer stage in the summer of 2024. Winner of five Tony Awards with five Olivier Awards nominations in London, ZACH will be one of the first regional theatres to produce Broadway's powerful and award-winning play. Using three actors to play the brothers in addition to all other characters, along with a pianist, this play tells the story of three immigrant brothers from when they arrive to America to the collapse of their empire.

Going back to the music roots of Austin, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical will end the summer and close the 2023-2024 season at ZACH. Before she was Carole King was a hit-maker - she was Carole Klein, a spunky young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. Beautiful is the inspiring tale about the girl who became King with a stirring book by the late Oscar and Tony-nominated Douglas McGrath and the music and lyrics of icons Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann, and Cynthia Weil.

The Families Series includes the return of Hans Christian Andersen's The Little Mermaid, adapted by Nat Miller. Originally produced by ZACH in 2013, this modern look at the old tale uses puppetry, fabric, and light projections to bring this classic tale to life in this one-person production that teaches out about the choices we make in life and learning how to be selfless to protect those we love.

Returning for the holidays as a season add-on is Dave Steakley's modern hit musical and family-friendly adaptation of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens with new songs for the season.

2023-24 SEASON PREVIEW:

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

June - July 2024 | The Topfer at ZACH

Written by Stefano Massini

Adapted by Ben Power

Directed by Dave Steakley

The Lehman Trilogy is the story of a family and a company that changed the world. Three actors star as the Lehman brothers, their sons and grandsons in this extraordinary feat of storytelling, told in three parts on a single evening.

On a cold September morning in 1844, a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside dreaming of a new life in the new world. He is joined by his two brothers, and an American epic begins. 163 years later, the firm they establish - Lehman Brothers - spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy, triggering the largest financial crisis in history.

BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL

July - September 2024 | The Topfer at ZACH

Book by Douglas McGrath

Music and Lyrics by Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil

From the string of pop classics Carole King wrote for the biggest acts in music, to her own life-changing, chart-busting success with Tapestry, Beautiful takes you back to where it all began-and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.

Featuring over two dozen pop classics, including "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "Up on the Roof," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," and Natural Woman," this crowd-pleasing international phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember-and the story you'll never forget.

HOLIDAY ADD-ON:

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

November - December 2023 | The Topfer at ZACH

By Charles Dickens

Adapted and Directed by Dave Steakley

Music Direction by Allen Robertson

Austin's hottest holiday tradition returns with new music and surprises to ring in the season. ZACH's adaptation of Dickens' A Christmas Carol is a musical sleigh ride through rhythm and time, infusing the traditional Victorian story with a score that spans all genres and eras. This family-friendly spectacular creates an infectious spirit that has everyone dancing in the aisles. Celebrate the season with the loving Cratchit family and three soulful ghosts as they take Ebenezer Scrooge on a joyride to rediscover his heart and love for human kindness.

FAMILY SERIES:

Hans Christian Andersen'S THE LITTLE MERMAID

January - March 2024 | The Whisenhunt at ZACH

Based on the original fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen

Adapted by Nat Miller

This original retelling of Hans Christian Andersen's classic combines modern technologies and the ancient art of storytelling to put a new twist on this well-loved fairy tale. Using projections, fabric and theatrical magic, the ocean comes to life - along with your imagination - in this one-person journey of love, sacrifice and courage. For ages 6 and up.

