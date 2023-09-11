B. Iden Payne Awards Council Will Reveal Nominees For The 49th Annual Awards Honoring Excellence in Austin Theatre This Month

The announcement will take place on Monday, September 25.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

The B. Iden Payne Awards Council invites the theatre-makers and theatre-goers of Austin to a convivial gathering to announce and celebrate the nominees for the 49th annual B. Iden Payne Awards. The announcement will take place on Monday, September 25.

The event is free for all, and refreshments can be purchased from The Butterfly Bar and Patrizi's food truck.

The B. Iden Payne Awards Council has been supporting, promoting, and recognizing excellence in the Austin theatre community since 1974.

Event: Ballot Announcement Party, hosted by the B. Iden Payne Award Council

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Time: 7:00 pm (mingling); 8:00 pm (announcements)

Location: The VORTEX, 307 Manor Rd #2135, Austin, TX 78722

Admission: Free




Recommended For You