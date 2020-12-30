Austin Shakespeare will facilitate a masterclass with distinguished Shakespeare Director and Broadway Associate Director Conner Wilson on Saturday, Jan. 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. The cost to audit the workshop is $40.

Part of the directing team of Harry Potter and Cursed Child and Torch Song Trilogy, Wilson is intrigued by the links between classical texts and the world we inhabit. The up-coming masterclass will be focused on clarity, text analysis and auditioning. According to Austin Shakespeare Artistic Director Ann Ciccolella it will be a great opportunity for auditors to expand their understanding of Shakespeare as they monitor the review of the submitted auditions. After the work session, Wilson will conclude with a 20-minute Q & A.

ABOUT AUSTIN SHAKESPEARE: "The Bard is only the beginning." Audiences travel many roads with this professional company for surprising and entertaining theater productions featuring heightened language at The Long Center's Rollins Studio Theatre in the fall and spring, as well as Free Summer Shakespeare in Zilker Park and Young Shakespeare at the Curtain Theater replica. Founded in 1984 and the only professional classical theater company in Central Texas, Austin Shakespeare stages performances that are fresh, bold, imaginative, thought-provoking and eminently accessible - connecting the truths of the past with the challenges and possibilities of today. Austin Shakespeare is a proud member of the Austin Creative Alliance.

Austin Shakespeare offers

Monologue Masterclass with Conner Wilson

Via Zoom

WHO: Austin Shakespeare

WHAT: Monologue masterclass

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 16, 2 to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Zoom

TICKETS: Register at austinshakespeare.com by Jan. 10