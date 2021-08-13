Austin Shakespeare Announces The Bard & Bollywood Acting Class

Austin Shakespeare's Bard and Bollywood workshop series continues with a class led by Tamil Periasamy on Saturday, August 21, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. The cost for the program, which is ideal for those planning to audition for Twelfth Night this November at the Long Center, is $20 for participants and $10 for observers. Registration is available via email at info@austinshakespeare.org.

"Participants are welcome to provide a 60-second cut of a Shakespearean monologue or we will provide one from Twelfth Night," Periasamy said. "All experience levels are welcome, MENASA (Middle Eastern/North African/South Asian) participants are preferred, everyone is welcome to observe."

Participants are also invited to audition for Austin Shakespeare's Bollywood version of Twelfth Night, which will be staged at The Long Center November 4 to 21..

ABOUT Tamil Periasamy: Tamil Periasamy is a theatre/film actor from Atlanta, GA. He has appeared in Austin Shakespeare's Indian Ink and The Importance of Being Earnest. Notable career roles include Stanley in Streetcar Named Desire, Petruchio in Taming of the Shrew, Tom Collins in RENT, and Reverend Hale in The Crucible. Other Regional: Arcadia, Twelfth Night, Love's Labour's Lost, Fool for Love, Water By the Spoonful. TV/FILM: MacGyver, Spiderman: Homecoming. He is a member of Society of Fight Directors, and a graduate of the University of Virginia.