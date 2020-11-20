Austin Playhouse Celebrates Charles Dickens' Words And Works With Two Offerings

Austin Playhouse announces a festive season full of Charles Dickens with two livestreamed events featuring Dickens' own words and works. Charles Dickens: Home on the Range explores a various selection of Dickens' works through performance and readings led by Ev Lunning one-night only December 4. Bernadette Nason's hit one-woman spin on A Christmas Carol features over 30 characters in an hour, December 18-21.

Charles Dickens: Home on the Range features excerpts from Dickens' works woven through a lecture written and compiled by Francesca Christian, Ev Lunning and Derek Webster.

Victorian England meets the Wild West in this special evening for history buffs, Dickens fans, and everyone who loves exploring exciting and unexpected connections. Ev Lunning will lead audiences through the lecture which also includes dramatic readings from Marc Pouhé, Andrea Osborn Ginder, and Katherine Schroeder. This event will stream live at 7:30 p.m. on December 4 with a live Q&A after.

Award-winning actress, storyteller, and author Bernadette Nason brings her own spin to Dickens, reprising her one-woman version of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol for a livestreamed holiday event. Originally directed by Austin Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Lara Toner Haddock for Austin Playhouse in 2009, Bernadette has continued to delight audiences with this one-woman holiday hit. Nason brings Dickens to life for the holidays December 18 -December 21. Live Talkback after each performance.

Charles Dickens: HOME ON THE RANGE | December 4, 2020

Charles Dickens: Home on the Range (or) Victorian England meets the Wild West

Written and compiled by Francesca Christian, Ev Lunning, and Derek Webster

Led by Ev Lunning | Featuring Marc Pouhé, Andrea Osborn Ginder, and Courtney Santana

Friday, December 4 | 7:30 p.m. | One-Night Only Livestream | Live Q&A after the performance

Start at $9 with Pick-Your-Price

austinplayhouse.com/dickens

Charles Dickens never made it to Texas on his tours to the United States, but pioneer Texans certainly read his novels, and his novels still provide striking commentary on Texas history-from the Revolution to the present day. From 1845 to 1855-from imminent statehood to the opening of the first telegraph office-we examine the influence of Dickens on the Lone Star State.

Ev Lunning will lead audiences through the lecture which also features dramatic readings from Marc Pouhé, Andrea Osborn Ginder, and Katherine Schroeder.

Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL | December 18-21, 2020

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol | Virtual Event | Live Talkback after each performance

Adapted and performed by Bernadette Nason

December 18 - 21 | Friday, Saturday, and Monday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

Start at $15 with Pick-Your-Price

austinplayhouse.com/christmas-carol

One actor, over 30 characters, in 60 minutes! Celebrate the holiday season with award-winning actress, storyteller, and author Bernadette Nason, as she reprises her one-woman version of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Using Dickens' own abridged version, Nason vividly brings this holiday classic to life.

Bernadette will host a livestreamed talkback after each performance, with a Special Guest!

Tickets: Pick-Your-Price tickets start at $9 for Charles Dickens: Home on the Range and $15 for A Christmas Carol. Only one ticket is needed per household/viewing screen. Viewers will receive a private link via email 24 hours before the performance livestreams. The virtual lobby opens five minutes before the performance.

Ticket holders to Charles Dickens: Home on the Range will be able to view the show through midnight on Sunday, December 6th.

