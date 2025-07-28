Austin Gay Men's Chorus Kicks Off Season In September with CRESCENDO Benefit

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Austin Gay Men’s Chorus will kick off its new season with Crescendo – A Benefit Concert on Saturday, September 6, 2025, with performances at 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at the Draylen Mason Studio at KMFA in Austin. Tickets start at $60 and are available at www.atxgmc.org.

The cabaret-style fundraiser will feature small group performances, appetizers, and a benefit auction, all in support of AGMC’s mission to build community through music. This year’s event will be hosted by We Are Austin anchor Trevor Scott and will feature special guest Mela Sarajane Dailey, a Grammy Award–winning soprano.

“Crescendo isn’t just a fundraiser—it’s a celebration of what happens when people come together in their truth, lift their voices and support one another,” said Donovan Jones, the organization’s new Executive Director. Artistic Director Dr. Thomas Rinn added, “Through music, AGMC celebrates who we are, honors where we’ve been and invites the community to join in the harmony.”

Proceeds from the concert will support the chorus’s upcoming season, including licensing, production, and community outreach efforts.