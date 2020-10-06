Austin-Based Nonprofit HOME Announces HOME COOKIN' FOR THE HOLIDAYS Virtual Benefit

This year's benefit will be a virtual broadcast on the Friday following Thanksgiving from 7 - 9 p.m.,

Austin-based nonprofit HOME, Housing Opportunities for Musicians and Entertainers, announces their annual benefit, "HOME COOKIN' FOR THE HOLIDAYS," taking place on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

This year's benefit will be a virtual broadcast on the Friday following Thanksgiving from 7 - 9 p.m. and will feature music from John Mayall, Marcia Ball/Tracy Nelson/Shelley King/Carolyn Wonderland, Delbert McClinton, Charley Crockett, Ray Benson, Lisa Loeb, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Ruthie Foster, Marc Broussard, Raul Malo, Jackie Venson, Gina Chavez, Vintage Trouble, Irma Thomas, Lucinda Williams, Shinyribs, Joe Ely, Jimmie Vaughan/Sue Foley/Mike Flanigin/Kaz, Jesse Dayton, Miss Lavelle White and Kathy Valentine. Turk Pipkin will be the emcee.

In addition to musical performances, HOME is excited to present a brand new cooking segment from various artists from the lineup. Event viewers will get to join many of the artists in cooking up their favorite holiday dishes. The benefit will be donation-based and streamed via the HOME Facebook page and also via Youtube. For more information on HOME, see: www.homeaustin.org.

"As President of HOME, in my second term, I am amazed at the growth and development of our organization," said Nancy Coplin, President of HOME. "We are supporting our music community in ways that did not exist before. And as our community ages and with the dramatic changes and interruptions in live music performances, I foresee a much greater need for our support. It is through events like 'HOME COOKIN' FOR THE HOLIDAYS' which generate donations from the music loving community that will help us meet the upcoming needs."

"HOME started out helping one legendary singer, Miss Lavelle White, and we quickly realized that many Austin musicians are having trouble paying housing expenses because of age, reduced opportunity and illness," said Marcia Ball, Founding Board Member. "As a result, we have grown in the number of clients we can assist and the services we provide. Our HOME Board and Advisory, two dozen women in the music industry in Austin, volunteer their time and talent to keep our clients in their homes because it is such an important mission. HOME is dedicated to providing security for older musicians and making a difference in the lives of those who have made Austin the music town known around the world."

HOME was founded over eight years ago by influential women in the Austin music community, performers and industry professionals alike, as a means to help a fellow musician, Miss Lavelle White, after she moved back to Austin and had no place to stay and no performances lined up. These remarkable women (see board below) recognized the need for there to be a resource for aging musicians and stepped in to establish HOME. Through the nonprofit, they are able to provide financial grant assistance to musicians over the age of 55. They currently have nine full time clients and have just received funding to add at least two more to their monthly support through 2021. With continued support and donations, HOME hopes to continue adding to their COVID-19 Emergency Grant funding, which includes $500 one-time grants for rent and utilities for musicians 55+. Thus far, they have given out over 100 of these $500 grants to help with rent and utilities.

"Every day I continue to be amazed by the great work that HOME is doing for our aging musicians," said Shelley King, founding HOME board member & Official State Musician of Texas 2008. "HOME is giving real and immediate help with housing costs to those who need it most. No red tape. I'm so honored to work with this great grassroots organization."



"It is a real privilege getting to work with the dynamic group of women on the board of HOME," said Carolyn Wonderland, HOME board member. "It is akin to being in the best orchestra in the world. Everybody steps up to help and finds ways to collaborate, bringing out the best in each other, driven by the desire to keep our aging Austin area musicians housed. Sometimes the need for services we offer can feel so dire. When that feeling creeps up, everyone in this group puts their heads together and dives in to do the work necessary. We are so fortunate to have volunteer specialists on board that are so well versed in the actual work of a charity. I am so grateful we have grown from that kitchen table group of concerned women throwing benefit concerts (which I look forward to doing again!) into our current 501(c)3 status. I look forward to the day when our services would be unnecessary, but until we achieve that variety of Utopia, I'm glad to be with HomeAustin.org serving more and more folks who need our help."

"The work that home is doing is a true example of what grassroots community caring should be like in every community," said Reenie Collins, Executive Director for Health Alliance for Austin Musicians. "I'm honored to be a new board member and proud of the work this amazing group of women does for older musicians in our community. They have given so much and now in their later years they need music lovers to give back to them."

