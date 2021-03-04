ATX Television Festival Returns for it's 10th Year

During a unique and immersive "at home" experience, ATX TV ticketed audiences will tune-in across ten days for a variety of screenings, panels, roundtable discussions, interstitial content, VOD programming, special events, and more! Continuing a reputation as a place that serves press, partners, and talent relationships by bringing them together in a relaxed atmosphere to talk shop...or simply share a drink. As always, ATX TV programming remains entertaining, informative, and community-driven.

Programming includes daily VOD releases, with a focus on appointment viewing and interactive events for attendees to engage with each other at specific times. This will encourage our community to experience the Festival together, just as they would in Austin. Building on our community focus, the second weekend (June 18-20) will be filmed from iconic locations in the heart of Austin to give viewers a heightened sense of engagement and place. To achieve maximum engagement, exposure, and accessibility, select pieces of programming will be released on the ATX TV YouTube channel following the festival.

Ticketing will include Festival Badge ($150), Day Pass ($25), and Single Events ($12) and will go on sale April 1, 2021 at ATXFestival.com.

ATX TV continues to work closely with the partners and talent of previously postponed programming to determine the best fit for each reunion, series, and panel, whether that be a virtual showcase in 2021 or an in-person event once health & safety precautions allow. The festival will announce its first round of Season 10 programming in April, with a continued commitment to representing past, current, and premiere series.

ATX TV is simultaneously launching its first-ever Virtual Membership Program allowing exclusive access to events and programming happening all year long. Patrons will be given access to TV Watch Clubs; virtual coffees and happy hours with ATX TV Staff; exclusive Q&A webinars with Panelists, Advisory Board members and Ambassadors; and access to "Members Only" events and panel recordings. They'll also receive discounts on ATX TV merch and be able to view special content before it's released to the general public. Annual membership combo packages that include Festival Badges will be available starting April 1 for $300 for a limited time and early access. Quarterly and Annual membership levels will be available in July 2021.

The Festival will also continue its annual "The Pitch Competition," presented in partnership with Final Draft Inc, The Black List, and The Sundance Institute's Episodic Program. Entering its ninth year, "The Pitch Competition's main focus is to provide up-and-coming TV writers with mentorship opportunities and the chance to take their original series from pitch to screen by opening the doors to some of TV's top showrunners, executives, and decision makers. Ten (10) Finalists will receive the opportunity to pitch live during the Festival in June where one (1) winner and one (1) runner-up will be chosen. Past winners have secured a wide range of opportunities from representation with managers and agents to optioning and developing their pitches with ATX TV's studio and production company partners and producers. Semi-Finalists for this year's competition will be announced on Friday, March 5. Finalists will be announced on April 16, 2021.