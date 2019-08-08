VIDEO: Get A First Look At HEAD OVER HEELS At Actor's Express
Actor's Express presents Head Over Heels direct from Broadway! Based on The Arcadia by Sir Philip Sidney, Head Over Heels features the music of the iconic 80s band The Go-Go's, and was conceived by Jeff Whitty and Adapted by James Magruder.
Directed by Freddie Ashley, Head Over Heels premieres in Atlanta July 17-August 25, 2019. "It's hard to imagine what we need right now more than joy. And that's what you get with Head Over Heels - pure, gleeful, unabashed joy." Ashley says "It's one of the funniest musicals I've ever seen on Broadway and the infectious music of The Go-Go's is the perfect complement to James Magruder's razor-sharp script. You won't be able to stop smiling."
Performances of Head Over Heels are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8PM and Sundays at 2 PM. Tickets start at $20 and may be purchased online at actors-express.com or by calling 404-607-7469.