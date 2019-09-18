The Horizon Theatre Announces THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Horizon Theatre Company is continuing its outstanding 35th Anniversary Season with one of the most critically acclaimed plays of the past decade, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Winner of 7 Olivier Awards and 5 Tony Awards including 'Best Play,' the show brings Mark Haddon's beloved best-selling novel to thrilling life on stage, adapted by two-time Olivier Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens.

Horizon Theatre Company's Atlanta premiere starts performances September 20, 2019 (Press Opening September 27, 2019) and runs until October 27, 2019 at Horizon Theatre in Little Five Points/Inman Park (1083 Austin Avenue N.E., Atlanta, GA 30307) Atlanta. This show is a co-production between Horizon Theatre Company and Aurora Theatre in Lawrenceville, Georgia. This production will move to Aurora for a run from January 9 through February 9, 2020. The play is sponsored in part by The Marcus Autism Center, a subsidiary of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, and Osiason Educational Foundation.

Horizon Co-Artistic Director Lisa Adler and Aurora Associate Artistic Director Justin Anderson co-direct the play along with guest artist movement director Roger Ellis (movement professor, Northwestern University). "The production is highly theatrical - using choreography, the actors' imagination, projections, lights and sound to create Christopher's very different world from his perspective," said Adler. "The ensemble of eight actors creates Christopher's environments and all of the people and places he encounters in his incredible journey. It's part mystery/detective story, part whimsical peek into a young man's mind and part suspenseful thriller."

Tenacious and intelligent, Christopher is an autistic teenager who's better at solving equations than navigating a world that's stubbornly out of sync with how his mind works. After being wrongly accused of murdering his neighbor's dog, he resolves to find the real culprit. But, when his investigation uncovers painful truths about his family, he dares to strike out on his own, embarking on a thrilling adventure that turns his whole world upside down.

Playwright Simon Stephens' stage adaptation of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time won the 2013 Olivier Award and the 2015 Tony Award for Best Play. He is an artistic associate at the Lyric Theatre, Hammersmith, London and is an acclaimed writer whose plays have been produced in London, New York and around the world. Mark Haddon's novel The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time was published in 2003 and was the winner of more than 17 literary awards and became a New York Times bestseller. He has written extensively for both adults and children as well as for BBC Television.

Brandon Michael Mayes (recent graduate of the Gainesville Theatre Alliance and Brenau University) makes his Atlanta debut as the brilliant Christopher. The versatile ensemble includes Horizon and Atlanta veterans LaLa Cochran as caring neighbor Mrs. Alexander (Sweet Water Taste and over 25+ other shows), Brian Kurlander (How to Use A Knife), Yvonne Singh (How Black Mothers Say I Love You), and Jimi Kocina (True Love Lies). Making their Horizon debuts as Christopher's parents are Megan Dominy (new to Atlanta with many credits from her decade in Washington, D.C.) and Christopher Hampton (newly returned from Los Angeles, recently 7Stages Revolt, She Said) as well as Candy McLellan (Aurora's Men with Money, Beat Bugs, Actor's Express Head Over Heels and Octoroon) as Christopher's teacher Siobhan.

The design team creating Christopher's world includes Horizon resident set designers, the multiple Suzi Award-winning Moriah and Isabel Curley-Clay, and Horizon resident lighting designer Mary Parker. They have designed all of Horizon's productions for the past 7+ years. Projection designer, Milton Cordero (Aurora's Children of Eden), joins us having previously designed Curious for his home theatre in Puerto Rico. Alice Neff (Aurora's Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End) costumes the ensemble who inhabit multiple roles throughout the play, and Tierney Breedlove (Aurora's Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End, Rock the Presidents) and M.C. Park (20+ years as an Atlanta prop artist) design props. Chris Lane returns to Horizon as sound designer to create the layered soundscape after his recent work on Pipeline and Sweet Water Taste.

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME will run at Horizon Theatre Company September 20, 2019 through October 27, 2019 (Press Opening: September 27, 2019). Performances are Wednesday through Sunday (Wednesday -Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sunday at 5 p.m.). There are no matinees on September 21 and October 19. There are ADDED MATINEES on Thursday, October 17 and Friday, October 25 at 11a.m. with more weekday matinees to be announced. Weekday school matinees are available for groups on Wednesdays and Fridays in October; if interested contact the theatre.

Tickets start at $35 for weekdays and $40 for weekends. ($20 anytime full-time students under 25 with a valid student ID and $3 off full price tickets for seniors) $12 student tickets are available to school groups for the weekday matinees. Prices are subject to change and will rise as performances fill up. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets early for best prices. There is a reserved seating section for subscribers and major donors, general admission for others. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more. Horizon Theatre offers a lounge space available for rental for pre-show gatherings. Our intimate theatre is in the heart of Inman Park and Little Five Points at the corner of Euclid and Austin Avenues (1083 Austin Avenue N.E., Atlanta, GA 30307), and includes FREE parking. For tickets and information, visit horizontheatre.com or call 404.584.7450.

Sensory Friendly Resources (quiet room, Social Story, fidget pieces) will be available for all performances. A specific Sensory Friendly Performance with greater accommodations for those with sensory issues and/or on the autism spectrum will be announced soon. Community Conversations with special Guest Respondents from Autism Speaks, the Tapestry School, the Marcus Autism Center and other community partners will take place following performances, dates and speakers to be announced. Horizon's Community Conversations are sponsored by Macy's.





