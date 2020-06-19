The American Traditions Vocal Competition Announces New Event Series PORCH PARTIES and Free Community Concert

American Traditions Vocal Competition (ATC) is continuing in its highly successful tradition of Seasonal Salon Soirees with the introduction of an exciting new outdoor event series: Porch Parties. This innovative series is designed to provide first class music to music lovers all around the Savannah area community.

The first of several upcoming Porch Parties will be the live performance of Stars and Stripes, scheduled for Friday, July 3 from 6-8 p.m. at The Landings. USO Show Troupe Member and 2020 ATC Semifinalist, Sara Zoe Budnik, will perform in this uplifting concert which salutes the 244th birthday of the United States of America! A delicious picnic dinner will be provided and guests are asked to please BYOB.

As part of the organization's "Giving Back to Savannah" initiative, the ATC will continue its Independence Day celebration with a free community concert at noon (12 p.m.) on Saturday, July 4 at 426 Abercorn Street on Calhoun Square.

"For safety precautions, events will be socially distanced--but there'll still be room for plenty of great, outdoor fun," enthuses ATC Artistic Director Mikki Sodergren. "We're absolutely thrilled to be able to perform live again!"

Two more not to be missed Porch Parties are slated for the month of September! 2020 ATC Silver Medalist (and Georgia girl!), Jasmine Habersham, will present a concert of her favorite American music on Friday, Sept. 4 on Wilmington Island, and 2018 People's Choice Award winner, Nat Zegree, will return to Savannah to perform a one-night only, one-man show on Sunday, Sept. 6 at Emerald Pointe.

Tickets for each Porch Party are $100 each, with a fair market value of $55. Porch Party tickets for are available at: https://www.americantraditionscompetition.com/tix. Once tickets have been purchased, additional information will be sent, including the exact location of the event, driving directions and guest parking location. The rain date for the July 3 Porch Party will be Sunday, July 5.

The American Traditions Vocal Competition celebrates and preserves all styles of classic American music. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization promotes these songs by producing an annual vocal competition in Savannah, Georgia, that awards over $35,000 in cash prizes. As part of community-driven service and initiative, the organization provides musical education, exposure and performances for Savannah locals of all ages.

To learn more about the ATC, please visit www.americantraditionscompetition.com.

