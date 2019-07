The 8th Annual Atlanta One-Minute Play Festival (#1MPF) returns to for its 8th year, in partnership with Actor's Express. The 8th Annual Atlanta One-Minute Play Festival runs two performances only; July 28 & 29 at 8 PM. All performances are at Actor's Express (887 W Marietta St NW). Tickets, priced at $20, are available at actors-express.com

The 8th Annual Atlanta One-Minute Play Festival will feature brand new one-minute plays by:

Vanessa Aranegui, Nicole B. Adkins, Tramaine Brathwaite, Mark Steven Brown, Frances Chang, Greg Carraway, Peter Dakutis, Jessica De Maria, Phillip Depoy Liz Dooley, Annie Harrison Elliott, Rachel Graf Evans, Andy Fleming, Rachel Frawley, Jon Goode, Neeley Gossett, Daniel Guyton, Michael Henry Harris, Hillary R. Heath, Patricia Henritze, Dani Herd, Quinn Xavier Hernandez, Keely L. Herrick, Sarah Beth Hester, Sarah Alison Hodge, Adam Jaffe, Nicole Kemper, Mark Kendall, Barbara Kimmel, Hank Kimmel, Laura King, Jake Krakovsky, Sloka Krishnan, Melissa Kunnap, Anterior Leverett, Lee Lyons, Laura Meyers, Joshua Mikel, Daphne Mintz, Brandon Mitchell, Patrick Morgan, Tuwanda Muhammad, Amina S. McIntyre, Grant McGowen, Lee Nowell, Skye Passmore, Natasha Patel, Jill Patrick, Tamil Periasamy, Cameryn Richardson, Liz Schad, Mike Schatz, Chris Schulz, Marki Shalloe, Brian Ashton Smith, Mia Kristin Smith, Sherri Sutton, Ben Thorpe, Pamela Turner, Jasmine Waters, & Elyzabeth Gregory Wilder

Directed by: Brandon Mitchell, Damian Lockhart, Hillary Heath, Jacob McKee, Jessica Browder, Kayla Parker, Mary Saville, Melissa Kunnapp, Rebeca Robles, Sarah Alison Hodges, & Zack Georgian

Curated and led by Dominic D'Andrea & Caitlin Wees

Tickets are $20. Purchase tickets online at actors-express.com or by calling 404-607-7469.





