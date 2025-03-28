TOPDOG/UNDERDOG & More Lead Atlanta's April 2025 Top Theatre Shows

HAtlanta is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Atlanta for April 2025.

Topdog/Underdog

Actor's Express - March 20, 2025 through April 19, 2025

Lincoln and Booth, African-American brothers, were named by their father as a sick joke. The two hustle for work, one to the tune of Three-Card Monte and the other working as Abraham Lincoln at an arcade. Cast in a life of poverty and violence, the legacy of their namesakes on their backs, these brothers battle more than mere sibling rivalry. For more information and to purchase tickets please visit https://actors-express.com/play-page-topdog-underdog/

Ken Ludwig's The Gods of Comedy

Aurora Theatre - March 20, 2025 through April 13, 2025

Playwright Ken Ludwig has penned many of the biggest comedic hits in Aurora Theatre history: Lend Me a Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo and The Fox on the Fairway. In this latest farce, Ralph, a young classics professor at a prestigious university finds a long-lost manuscript by Euripides, only for Daphne, his protégé to accidentally misplace it. With fame, fortune, reputation and the future of the University on the line Daphne calls out to the Greek Gods for help. To her surprise, the Gods actually appear and that’s when things get really crazy.

Parade

Fox Theatre - April 01, 2025 through April 06, 2025

Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Stage Door Theatre - April 10, 2025 through April 20, 2025

Grab a D-I-C-T-I-O-N-A-R-Y and welcome to the Spelling Bee! This heartfelt Tony-Award winning musical follows a group of wonderfully unique and impassioned adolescents as they compete for the bee championship. Featuring a thrilling score by William Finn, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a joyful night of comedy and quirk that celebrates the pursuit of victory and the gift of being true to oneself.

GSU Opera Theater Presents “Der Fledermaus”

Rialto Center for the Arts - April 12, 2025 through April 12, 2025

Georgia State University Opera Theater presents “Die Fledermaus,” a.k.a. “The Flittermouse Operetta” presenting a comedic revenge by Johann Strauss (ii) unveiled in three acts. An elaborate reprisal scheme reveals a lighthearted story of forgiveness and love propelled by flirtation, little lies and too much wine, all named for the victim of a years-earlier prank involving a Viennese ball guest dressed in a bat costume. In recent years, “Die Fledermaus” ranked in the top 15 operas among hundreds of titles annually performed worldwide. The popular Strauss work has been presented continuously in Vienna since its 1874 premiere, with this Atlanta performance accompanied by the GSU Symphony Orchestra. Experience an evening filled with lively waltzes, sparkling arias, and a hilarious storyline of mistaken identities and playful pranks. Follow the misadventures of Gabriel von Eisenstein as he is tricked into attending a lavish masquerade ball hosted by the eccentric Prince Orlofsky, all while his wife Rosalinde and their maid Adele join the festivities in disguise.

Anat Cohen with the GSU Jazz Band

Rialto Center for the Arts - April 18, 2025 through April 18, 2025

Nominated for three Grammy Awards, clarinetist, saxophonist and bandleader Anat Cohen is known for her acclaimed Latin jazz and world music recordings as well as her large jazz ensemble album “Triple Helix.” The Israeli native-turned-New Yorker will be joined by GSU’s Jazz Band for a lively night of memorable music.

Hay Fever

Live Arts Theatre - April 24, 2025 through April 26, 2025

Hoping for a quiet weekend in the country with some guests, David Bliss, a novelist, and his wife, Judith, a retired actress, find quiet an impossible dream when their high-spirited children, Simon and Sorel, appear with guests of their own. A houseful of drama waits to be ignited as misunderstandings and tempers flare. With Judith’s new flame and David’s newest literary “inspiration” keeping company as the children follow suit, the Bliss family lives up to its name as the “quiet weekend” comes to an exhausting and hilarious finale worthy of Feydeau.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.