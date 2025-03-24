THE WIZARD OF OZ to be Presented at The Historic Canton Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lolek's Storytellers will present The Wizard of OZ at the historic Canton Theater this weekend and next. Join Dorothy, the Scare Crow, the Cowardly Lion, the Tin Man and all the Munchkins and people of the Emerald City for this fabulous historic production at a historic location. This is a musical for the whole family to enjoy.

Show times are at 7:30pm Saturday March 29th at 3:00pm Sunday March 30th at 6:30 pm Saturday April 5th at 7:30 pm and Sunday April 6th at 3:00 pm.

Tickets are General Admission $25 and Children 10 and under $23. they can be purchased online and at the door on the days of the show.

